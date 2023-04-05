Roadside holding coming to the market in County Wexford with a guide price of €15,000 per acre

The roadside holding in Ballyboy, Ferns, will come to the market on Friday, April 21.

A valuable 9.8 acre roadside holding in County Wexford will be coming to the property market in an online auction on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m.

Quinn Property will auction off the property which is located at Ballyboy, Ferns. The land comes in one division and the auctioneers said it’s of excellent quality and currently in stubble after corn.

The land has dual road frontage and offers site potential subject to planning permission.

To view the property, from Ferns take the Bunclody road to Tombrack and proceed for around one mile and the property is located on the right hand sign and is indicated with the Quinn Property sign.

The guide price for the property is in the region of €15,000 per acre.