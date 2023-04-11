Reach Ability craft fair in Bunclody provides support to cancer group

Some of the items made by Reach Ability service users in Bunclody.

Two of the Reach Ability service users who enjoyed the craft fair.

Enjoying the craft fair were (left-to-right): Tom Coleman, Jack Dagg, Elaine Murphy, JJ Kirwan, Trevor Jacob (CEO of Reach Ability), Ned Mahon, Philip Hughes, John Grennan and Nicky Dunne.

Pictured at the event were (left to right): Joan Rothwell, Rev Trevor Sargent, Ned Connors, Michelle Francis an Elaine Murphy.

THE success of a craft fair organised by Reach Ability in Bunclody over Christmas culminated in the recent presentation of a cheque to Bunclody Homecare Cancer Group.

The craft fair was held in St Mary’s Hall in Bunclody and took place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and such was its success that €851.53 was raised and that cheque was presented to

Speaking about the event Blaithin O’Neill, from Reach Ability, said it was a great success and everyone involved was delighted with how it went.

They were also delighted to be able to hand over a the money to a very worthy organisations.

All of the products offered for sale at the event were handmade by the people attending the Reach Ability day services in Bunclody.

"It was a great event and because it wasn’t a big craft fair we were really happy with how much it raised,” said Blaithin.

Gratitude was also expressed to everyone who went along and supported the event on the day.