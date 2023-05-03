Questions asked over waiting times for pre-planning meetings – ‘141 days is a very long wait’

A question was raised at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Muncipal District over the average waiting time for people to get a planning meeting with the local authority.

In a report presented to the members it was revealed that the average waiting time for a meeting is 141 days.

However, that raised a concern from Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy who asked why it was taking so long for people to have their meeting.

"It seems like 141 days for pre-planning is a very long wait for people,” she said.

“It’s quite a long wait to have a pre-planning meeting,” she added.

Cllr Murphy also noted in the report that it indicated 22 planning decisions had been made in the Enniscorthy Muncipal District area in March and she asked if it was indicative of the other districts too or just Enniscorthy. In response officials said Enniscorthy would have a smaller number compared to Gorey but similar to New Ross.