Query over Enniscorthy bin survey as roads ‘absolutely destroyed’ with rubbish

A question was asked at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District with regard to a bin survey that was meant to have started in 2019, to ascertain how many people have bins for discarding household rubbish.

The matter was raised by Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy in the wake of a discussion around around Wexford County Council staff having to carry out clean-up measures in numerous areas around the Enniscorthy district, and other areas of the county, because of illegal dumping and fly-tipping.

“Can I ask about the bin survey that was started about this time in 2019?” said Cllr Murphy.

“I don’t know if it was carried out in Bunclody,” she added, before also highlighting that the local authority now has the right to ask people how they dispose of their household waste and rubbish.

“We should be following up on that every single year because people will sign up to a rubbish collector and maybe pay for two or three months and then that allows them to fall away, just to get over the hump of them not having someone to dispose of their household rubbish” said Cllr Murphy.

“You are supposed to have a way of disposing your rubbish and you are supposed to have a way of proving how you dispose of your rubbish but the local authority is the one that holds you up to that mark so that you can show how you dispose of it,” she added.

A discussion had taken place during which Executive Engineer for roads, Neil Dempsey, had revealed how much rubbish had been collected from the roadside in the Enniscorthy area.

Referring to that discussion, Cllr Murphy said: “If there is this much rubbish being dumped on our beautiful roads – and usually in the most difficult spots to pick it up – we need to do this.”

She made reference to the R746 between the country boundaries towards County Wicklow and the big bridge near Kiltealy, which she described as being “absolutely destroyed”.

“It’s always in the most difficult areas to pick up or where it’s in the most dangerous area for someone to get out and actually do a clean-up,” she said.

“We have to follow up how people are disposing of their rubbish and that is our main way of being to do it because we can hold people to account on that and I think we should be continuing to do that,” she added.

Cllr Jackser Owens agreed with the comments from Cllr Murphy and said it’s a matter that should be followed up.

"Everybody should have a bin,” he said.

“Everyone should have one and we should know which houses don’t have one,” he added.

"I’ve seen places in Enniscorthy where it’s on the middle of the road, just thrown there.”