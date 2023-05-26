Prime Wexford holding sells for €120,000 after heavy bidding

A 22.5 acre holding in County Wexford, with extensive road and river frontage has sold at auction for €120,000.

The property, located at Salville, Enniscorthy, was sold at an online auction by Quinn Property.

Described by the auctioneers as “a fine parcel of land”, the property was laid out in one large division when brought to the market.

Speaking about the sale, Jack Quinn from Quinn Property, commented: “The property has excellent road and river frontage and would be ideally suited for grazing purposes. The property may also appeal to those with an interest in water based activities such as kayaking and fishing”.

The holding came with a guide price of €5,000 per acre, prior to auction, and Mr Quinn said there were six registered bidders.

“On the day of the auction, bidding commenced at €80,000 before quickly passing €100,000,” said Mr Quinn.

“After further bidding and with the property at €120,000, a break was called to take client instructions,” he added.

When the auctioneer returned to the auction room the property was declared ‘on the market’ and with no further bids the hammer fell at €120,000, to a local farmer.

Mr Quinn said it was a very successful auction and commented: “The property sold for above the guide price with bids from three parties on the day”