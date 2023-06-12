Poignant ceremony in Bunclody marks Rebellion’s 225th anniversary

St. Coleman's Pipe band, Ballindaggan leading the pikemen and women at the 1798 Commemoration in Bunclody.

Fr. O'Connor speaking at the wreath laying in the old graveyard at the 1798 Commemoration in Bunclody.

Gloria Binnions layed a wreath at the Proclamation stone at the 1798 Commemoration in Bunclody.

BUNCLODY town was the location for a poignant commemoration event to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

The ceremony included an impressive march up the Mall, led by St Colman’s Pipe Band, from Ballindaggin, and a pike group composed of people from Bunclody, Kilrush, and Kilmyshall.

The ceremony recalled the events that took place on June 1, 1798, in what was then known as Newtownbarry.

The garrison in Bunclody was attacked by rebel forces as part of an ongoing campaign against border garrisons at the time.

As part of the commemoration ceremony wreaths were laid at the ‘98 memorial on Chapel Road and also at a memorial plaque erected on Bunclody Bridge in the early 20th century.

In keeping with the poignant and solemn nature of the cermeony prayers were offered by members of the local clergy including Reverend Canon Trevor Sargent, Rector of Bunclody Union of Parishes, and Bunclody parish priest, Very Rev. Laurence O’Connor.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy gave a brief outline of the events that took 225 years ago.

The Battle of Bunclody was, initially, a victory for the rebels who forced the garrison yeomen to retreat across the bridge into County Carlow.

However, the rebels failed to secure that approach to the town and it was to be there undoing.

The yeomen launched a surprise attack back across the bridge following incidents of gunfire in the town and cause the rebels by surprise.

The bloody battle that followed resulted in the death of 400 rebels and their remains were initially laid to rest beside the Slaney Bridge,

However, 77 years after the battle, when the bridge was widened, their remains were exhumed and reburied in the cemetery on Chapel Road. The ceremony was a moving tribute to the brave people who fought against crown forces and those loyal to the crown during a time when national pride and national identity began to emerge from under a shroud of oppression. Cllr Murphy also took part in the march as a member of the pike group. The event attracted a large crowd of onlookers and thanks was extended to those who helped make it a success.