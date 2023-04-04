Planning permission granted for new Bunclody VC building

PERMISSION has been granted for a new state-of-the-art school building for Bunclody Vocational College.

The development will include 19 general classrooms, five specialist classrooms, four science laboratories, three technology rooms, two arts rooms, one home economics room, a two-classroom special education needs unit and a general purpose dining area.

The new school building will also feature a multi-use hall, library, offices, staffroom, pupil social areas, fitness suites, changing rooms and external play and tier seating areas.

The application was lodged by Waterford & Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) earlier this year and the development will take place at the existing school site in Newtownbarry. The works will also see the existing school buildings demolished with the exception of No.15, Irish Street, however, the existing technical school building, which dates back to 1949 and is on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH), will be included in the demolition work.