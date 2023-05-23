Planning application lodged for state of the art Enhanced Community Care centre in Enniscorthy

A planning application has been lodged with Wexford County Council to develop and Enhanced Community Care Centre in Enniscorthy.

The proposed three-storey building will include HSE consultation and meeting rooms along with associated waiting areas and significant staff facilities.

Minister James Browne welcomed the news and said the centre would provide an invaluable benefit to the entire county.

"These facilities will include the development of a diagnostic suite to improve direct GP access in County Wexford,” said Min Browne.

“The Enhanced Community Care Centre will have a full range of measures to make the building fully accessible for wheelchair users and people with disabilities,” he added.

Those measures will include a graded drop-off and collection point, eight disability parking bays, appropriate sized lifts from the ground floor up, corridors and doorways appropriately sized for wheelchairs and large buggies.

There will be a toilet changing facility with a hoist, and another hoist for use in the HSE treatment area of the building while it also be accessible with cycle parking facilities.

“The new Enhanced Community Care Centre in Enniscorthy will transform healthcare in the area and wider county,” said Minister Browne.

"We will have a state-of-the-art medical facility right in the centre of the county,” he added.

“With the addition of diagnostic services, the number of people from Wexford having to travel far to hospital appointments will be reduced.”