Planning application for Enniscorthy enhanced community care centre denied over site notice

A plan to develop a state-of-the-art ‘Enhanced Community Care Centre’ in Enniscorthy has been delayed as a result of an invalid site notice leading to the planning application getting the thumbs down from Wexford County Council.

The application, which was lodged by Axis Health Care Assets Ltd., sought permission to construct a three-storey, Enhanced Community Care Centre at Quarrypark.

The proposed building will incorporate HSE waiting areas, consultation and meeting rooms, offices and staff facilities.

If it goes ahead, the development will also consist of a single-storey ancillary plant building while site development works will include site clearance, new site boundary treatments, car parking, bicycle shelter, site lighting, hard and soft landscaping, stand-alone totem signs, wall-mounted signage and all associated site works.

Speaking about the application at the time it was submitted a spokesperson for the HSE said the Enhanced Community Care programme is aimed at enhancing and increasing community health services with an aim of reducing pressure on hospital services.

“This means more services, closer to where people live,” he said.

However, the plan to develop the centre received a setback on this month when the application was refused permission by Wexford County Council as a result of an invalid site notice.

In its letter outlining the reasons for refusing the application the local authority stated that on June 1, during an on-site inspection ‘there was no site notice displayed at the public road’.

The letter went on to state that given that there was n site notice displayed at the public road itself at the time of the site inspection ‘it is considered that the application fails to comply with Article 19(1)( c) of the Planning & Development Regulations, 2002 (as amended).

‘The application is therefore deemed invalid under Article 25(4) of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended),’ stated the local authority.