Pictures show Wexford Strawberry weekend is a sweet success at Enniscorthy Fruit Farm

Liam Treacy and Sarah Herlihy at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Nessa Byrne, Mark Codd, Rita Martin, Michael Deveraux and Anna Davis at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Lil Murphy, Sarah Murphy, Mary Butler, Cara Butler, Emily Murphy and Martin Ogie Murphy at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Dermot Allen and Rachelle Kane at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

George, Lily and Christine Wheelock at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Conor and Sarah Blake at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Jer O'Mahoney, Hazel Power, Alice Doyle and John Kelly at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Kawaya Assumani and his children at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Jaxon and Jackser Owens at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Clodagh McLoughlin and Aoide Day at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Grace Gallagher at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Jim and Stella Kehoe and their grandchild Liam McCullagh at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Millie Cloke and Jessica Rossiter at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Amelia Leacy, Kayla Walsh, Arya Walsh and Kucy Deacon at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

Martina Leacy Dance group at the Strawberry Weekend at the Village, Wheelocks.

There was a great sense of summer at the Village at Wheelocks recently when it played host to a the inaugural Strawberry Weekend.

The family-friendly event attracted a very large crowd and from well known Disney characters to food stalls and tasty treats it featured an eclectic mix of attractions to keep all members of the family entertained. Needless to say strawberries were also very much to the fore.

The organisers were delighted with the success of the event and a spokesperson for Wheelocks said it’s hoped the event will now become an annual initiative.

"We just wanted to create another food festival type event for County Wexford and it went really well," she said.

There was also live music featured at the event throughout with some well known local artists keeping people entertained, including Stephen Murphy, Ollie Dempsey and Rag Doll.

There was also plenty of opportunity for dancing enthusiasts to step it out through Dancing With Declan.

"There were chef demonstrations and we also had a panel discussion with members of the Enniscorthy Allotments, about sustainable gardening,” said the Wheelocks spokesperson.

The event was also attended by local elected representatives and sponsored spot prizes were handed out throughout the weekend.