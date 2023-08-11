Wexford

Change county

Pictures show the fun at Ferns GAA Cúl Camp

Under 6 boys.

Under 10 group.

Emma Maguire, Hannah Leacy, Victoria Dunbar, Abbie Fitzgerald, Mia Redmond and Emma Doyle.

Katie Barcoe, Millie Dwyer and Sophie Bottomley.

Sadie Redmond and Remi Eliesy.

Chloe Cadogan, Rose Knight and Molly Moulds.

Halle Murray and Meabh Maguire.

Sophie O'Leary and Sophie Hallissey.

Aoibhinn Murphy and Sadhbh Gahan.

Bobby Redmond and Cian Dwyer.

Brother and sister, Eoin and Roisin Kehoe.

Robyn Roarke, Eve O'Leary, Cait Murphy and Kitty Daly.

Kate Whelan, Kate Gleeson and Emma Hall.

Barry Gahan, Daniel Cosgrave and Oisin Breen.

Sadie Earle, Sophie Fitzgerald and Alice Rowesome.

Evan Thorpe, Charlie Murray and Ben Cleere.

thumbnail: Under 6 boys.
thumbnail: Under 10 group.
thumbnail: Emma Maguire, Hannah Leacy, Victoria Dunbar, Abbie Fitzgerald, Mia Redmond and Emma Doyle.
thumbnail: Katie Barcoe, Millie Dwyer and Sophie Bottomley.
thumbnail: Sadie Redmond and Remi Eliesy.
thumbnail: Chloe Cadogan, Rose Knight and Molly Moulds.
thumbnail: Halle Murray and Meabh Maguire.
thumbnail: Sophie O'Leary and Sophie Hallissey.
thumbnail: Aoibhinn Murphy and Sadhbh Gahan.
thumbnail: Bobby Redmond and Cian Dwyer.
thumbnail: Brother and sister, Eoin and Roisin Kehoe.
thumbnail: Robyn Roarke, Eve O'Leary, Cait Murphy and Kitty Daly.
thumbnail: Kate Whelan, Kate Gleeson and Emma Hall.
thumbnail: Barry Gahan, Daniel Cosgrave and Oisin Breen.
thumbnail: Sadie Earle, Sophie Fitzgerald and Alice Rowesome.
thumbnail: Evan Thorpe, Charlie Murray and Ben Cleere.
Gorey Guardian