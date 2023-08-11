Pictures show the fun at Ferns GAA Cúl Camp

Wexford Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Wexford & District Enniscorthy New Ross Gorey Home > Regionals > Wexford > Enniscorthy Pictures show the fun at Ferns GAA Cúl CampUnder 6 boys.Under 10 group.Emma Maguire, Hannah Leacy, Victoria Dunbar, Abbie Fitzgerald, Mia Redmond and Emma Doyle.Katie Barcoe, Millie Dwyer and Sophie Bottomley.Sadie Redmond and Remi Eliesy.Chloe Cadogan, Rose Knight and Molly Moulds.Halle Murray and Meabh Maguire.Sophie O'Leary and Sophie Hallissey.Aoibhinn Murphy and Sadhbh Gahan.Bobby Redmond and Cian Dwyer.Brother and sister, Eoin and Roisin Kehoe.Robyn Roarke, Eve O'Leary, Cait Murphy and Kitty Daly.Kate Whelan, Kate Gleeson and Emma Hall.Barry Gahan, Daniel Cosgrave and Oisin Breen.Sadie Earle, Sophie Fitzgerald and Alice Rowesome.Evan Thorpe, Charlie Murray and Ben Cleere.Gorey GuardianToday at 13:45 More Wexford NewsMoreEnniscorthyPictures show the fun at Ferns GAA Cúl Camp Premier LeagueCompleting early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel ArtetaPremier LeagueManchester United delay announcement on future of Mason GreenwoodNewsReview of RTÉ exit schemes underway following calls for clarity over former finance chief’s packageIrish NewsMinister says latest cyber attack on Irish Embassy was work of Russian intelligence agencyCelebrity NewsDuran Duran’s Andy Taylor says new cancer treatment has extended his lifePremier LeagueChelsea ‘working hard’ on transfers says Mauricio Pochettino as club chase Moises CaicedoLifestyleWexford and Pennsylvania combine as Irish and American artists collaborate for exhibitionLifestyleMore shows added to Cork’s eclectic Sounds From a Safe Harbour Festival line-upIrish NewsProfit at Vogue Williams’ media firm more than double in one year, new accounts revealDublin News‘Give morning commuters free transport on trains and buses’, says TDShow more