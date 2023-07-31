Pictures show small but mighty Wexford rowing club hosting annual regatta

It may have been a typical Irish summer weekend, one of torrential downpours, tepid temperatures, and the occasional sunny spell, but that didn’t stop Edermine Ferry Rowing Club from hosting another successful entry in its annual regatta.

Held over the course of a weekend this was a particularly special regatta as the club enters its 50th year in existence.

Fittingly, the club took home a slew of medals and trophies during the event with a total of eight wins, six second places wins and two third places during the regatta. And club PRO Aoife Codd say it had been another great weekend for an organisation which continues to punch above its weight.

“We were thankful to have council members John O Rourke, Jackser Owens and Cathal Byrne with us over the weekend to present some trophies and medals, it was a great way to get more involved in our community,” said Aoife describing the medal haul as a “great achievement for our small yet mighty club”.

Aoife and everyone involved with Edermine Ferry Rowing Club wished to thank Slaney Search & Rescue, The Order of Malta, all the stewards, and the volunteers for their work and dedication during the event.