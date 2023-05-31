Pictures show awards ceremony at Coláiste Bríde Enniscorthy
"Coláiste Bríde Senior Student of the Year" nominees with Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms. O'Sullivan (principal).
The Mercy Cup Award winner, Anne Marie O'Mahoney with Ms O'Sullivan (principal) and Aine Harris (guest speaker).
Sports awards winners with Ms. Kane.
2023 "CEIST Award" winner, Megan Ryan with Niamh Duggan (year head) and Aine Harris (guest speaker).
"Coláiste Bríde Senior Student of the Year" Sarah Walsh with Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms. O'Sullivan (principal).
Overall Senior Sports Personality of the Year, Leah Nolan and Ms. Kane.
Outstanding Leaving Certificate Results. l-r: Aine Harris (guest speaker), Katie Hennessy, Nadine Power and Ms. O'Sullivan (principal). missing from photo. Emma Murphy.
Sixth Year Senior Person of the Year Award winners Emma Breen, Aoife Tirbhowan, Chloe McGrath, Isabella Kelly and Leah Nolan with Olive McGuinness (teacher).
Senior Music Awards. l-r: Michelle Waruinge, Mr. Connolly, Ciara Whelan and Laura Di Silveria.
Overall Junior Sports Personalities of the Year, twins Leah and Orla Gunian with teacher Ms. Kane.
Second Year Junior 'People of the Year' Awards. Back row. Fleur Gillot, Eimear Fortune, Caoilfhionn Roche, Caila O'Connor, Lilly Gadacz and Valeriia Golub. Front. Ms. McConville (deputy principal), Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms Murphy (teacher).
First Year Junior 'People of the Year' Awards. back row. Gráinne Sweeney, Kate Browne, Anna Vasylkova, Niamh O'Loughlin, Crystal Connolly and Abigail Crean. Front. Ms. O'Sullivan (principal), Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms Breen (teacher).
Academic Award for English as an Additional Language winner Nisrine Sadek with guest speaker Aine Harris and Ms. Mernagh.
Colaiste Bride U16 Basketball team (South East Leinster champions) with Ms. Cousins and Ms. Kinsella.
Senior Academic Awards for English as an Additional Language winners. l-r: Ms. Mernagh, Louisa Conca, Zahraa Sadek and Maram Babille.
Junior Cycle 2022. l-r: Ms. O'Sullivan (principal), Síofra Fenlon and Aine Harris (guest speaker).
Fifth Year Senior Person of the Year Award winners, Alice Murphy and Kaylin Kelly with Niamh Duggan (teacher).
First Year Junior Academic Awards. back row. Sarah Jewison, Ronja Stahlberg, Niamh Murphy, Tanha Howlader, Cora Dunne and Tara Stafford. Front. Ms. O'Sullivan (principal), Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms Breen (teacher).
Second Year Junior Academic Awards. back row. Thianne Byrne, Hazel McGrathm Lucy Millar, Biún B, Liz O'Shea and Natalie Hetmanska Kelly. Front. Ms. McConville (deputy principal), Aine Harris (guest speaker) and Ms Kirwan (teacher).
Enniscorthy Guardian Yesterday at 03:00
The students of Coláiste Bríde in Enniscorthy had their annual award ceremony, awarding students with achievements in their academic and sport ventures. The ceremony was attended by the students, faculty and guest speaker Aine Harris.