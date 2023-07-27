Pictures show all the glamour at the Enniscorthy Community College Debs

Wexford Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Wexford & District Enniscorthy New Ross Gorey Home > Regionals > Wexford > Enniscorthy Pictures show all the glamour at the Enniscorthy Community College DebsRonan Smith and Michaela Ryan.Steven Kavanagh and Sarah Buckley.Airidas Balkus and Lauren Miller.Odhran Levingston, Megan Hughes, Kamila Sowinska and Fernando Mersam.Blaithin and Trésa Butler.Aine Walsh and David Browne.Aoife Murphy, Kayla Kennt-Murphy and Tara O'Brien.Chloe Lambert-Davis, Keeva Dempsey and Ryan Campbell.Charlie Murphy and Angelique Schreuder.Kayla Murphy and Rashid Yasin.Corey Walsh-Murphy and Naoise Roche.Ruslana Rannja and Dawid Gozegorzak.Sophie Franklin and Jack Carroll.James Murray and Makayla O'Gorman.Zack Creane and Nell Delaney.Abi Maguire and Jack Ellix.Charlie Buckley and Lauris Zelcs.Teigan Wildes and Kian O'Leary.Enniscorthy GuardianYesterday at 16:17THE students attending the Enniscorthy Community College Debs looked amazing and elegant dressed to the nines.Photos by John Walsh. More Wexford NewsMoreNewsWexford couples to benefit from new IVF scheme Up to 100 Wexford couples could benefit from an IVF and Assisted Human Reproduction Scheme, according to a Wexford Senator. CommentI can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right: Sinéad O’Connor paid a high price for her honestyVideosDiogo Dalot backs Fernandes to lead United in title challengeNewsSligo’s Mary Fergus became a legendary Dublin camogie player who won five All-Ireland titlesWorld NewsBritain’s longest-serving fire investigation dog retiresNewsLouth musicians to feature in tribute to Christy Dignam on Up For The MatchCourtsPresident of the Law Society Maura Derivan and her husband appoint independent firm of solicitors to defend €50,000 defamation claimOther SportsSligo’s Gearoid McDaid wins silver medal at European Surfing ChampionshipsMusicAdidas to release second batch of Yeezy trainers after break-up with YePremier LeagueBreaking | Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has joined Al-Ahli Saudi FCRadioRadio reviews: ‘The most mysterious thing was why anyone would choose to go on Liveline to spread the word about their good deeds’Show more