Pictures show all the fun of Hope and Dream 10 in Enniscorthy

THERE was a great buzz of excitement in Enniscorthy as hundreds of runners took to the streets for this years annual Hope and Dream10 fundraising event.

The event was held on Sunday, April 2, and participants had options of signing up for either a 10km or 10 mile route.

They were also able to register to do the event virtually if they weren’t in a position to take part in person on the day.

The event was an enormous success with 1,375 people registered to take part and around 1,000 people gathered on the Promenade in Enniscorthy to participate in person.

The virtual events took place all around the country as well as in other countries including people taking part as far away as Sydney.

The organisers of the race were thrilled with how successful it was and they expressed gratitude to everyone who participated, donated, volunteered and helped organise the event.

The event is the main annual fundraising initiative for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy and as such is vital in helping the centre continue to provide its invaluable service to the people of Wexford and beyond.

The proceeds of the popular race will go towards supporting the Hope Centre’s services for clients which include support worker assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , bra and prosthesis fitting, along with all other support groups.

The main sponsor of the race is Enniscorthy Credit Union which recently presented the organisers with a cheque for €10,000. For more information on the Hope Centre contact 053 9238555