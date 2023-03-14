Pictures from Confirmation Day at St Aidan’s National School, Enniscorthy

Wexford
Tuesday, 14 March 2023
Caíden Farnan and family.
Sophie O'Toole surrounded by her family.
Melina Gdula with her parents Peter and Magdelina.
John Maher with his parents Patrick and Inga.
Sinead Kehoe with her godparents Margaret McCormack and Noel Kehoe.
James Buckley with his grandparents Breda and John O'Neill.
Holly Coldwell with her parents Colette and Garrett and brother Harry.
Andrew Redmond with his parents Shane and Aisling, sister Aoibhinn and grandad George Kehoe.
Adam Proskura with his family.
Holly Robinson with her family.
Sinead Kehoe with her parents Brigid and Paul, brother Eoghan and sister Emma.
Angelina Barbale with her family.
Miss Dagg and Ms Mythen's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy, Principal, Lorna Mythen, Teacher, Chloe Dagg, Teacher and Carmen Yeats, Deputy Principal.
Corey Mitchell with his parents Richie and Joan, brother Sean and sister Paige.
Mr. Cronin's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy, Principal, Ciaran Cronin, Teacher, John O'Gorman, Teacher and Carmen Yeats, Deputy Principal.
Emilia Leskiewicj with her parents Tomasz and Magda and brother Wiktor.
Evan Cooper with his parents Barbara and Wesley, sister Rachel and brother Shane.
Harry Dugdale with his mother Catriona and godmother Emma Butler.
Jerry Connors with his parents Mary and Tom.
Rhian O'Gorman with his parents Fran and Lorna.
Tadhg and Cian Golden.
Ashton Grant with his parents Ray and Margaret and sisters Lila and Evelyn.
Jayden Carroll with her family members Jack, Tyler, Alissia and Curtis Mongan.
Preston Farrell with his mother Lauren.
Cruz Ajayi with his godparents Sarah and John Doyle.
Caolán Coady with his parents Peppi and Emily and sister Katie.
Sean Buckley with his parents James and Mirium and Brother Paddy.
Mia Weafer and Egle Krauja.
Sadie Dempsey with her parents Sarah and Ross, sister Tilda and Keelan Dobbs.
Gabriel Abidoye surrounded by family with godparents Angela and Enda .
Mr Doyle's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy (principal), Michael Doyle (Teacher) and Lorna Mythen (teacher) and Carmen Yeats (deputy Principal).
Ms Quigley and Ms Morrissey's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy (principal) Ms Quigley (teacher), Ms. Morrissey and Carmen Yeats (deputy Principal).
March 14 2023 06:00 AM
See our gallery of photographs, provided by photographer, John Walsh.
