Pictures from Confirmation Day at St Aidan’s National School, Enniscorthy

Caíden Farnan and family. Expand
Sophie O'Toole surrounded by her family. Expand
Melina Gdula with her parents Peter and Magdelina. Expand
John Maher with his parents Patrick and Inga. Expand
Sinead Kehoe with her godparents Margaret McCormack and Noel Kehoe. Expand
James Buckley with his grandparents Breda and John O'Neill. Expand
Holly Coldwell with her parents Colette and Garrett and brother Harry. Expand
Andrew Redmond with his parents Shane and Aisling, sister Aoibhinn and grandad George Kehoe. Expand
Adam Proskura with his family. Expand
Holly Robinson with her family. Expand
Sinead Kehoe with her parents Brigid and Paul, brother Eoghan and sister Emma. Expand
Angelina Barbale with her family. Expand
Miss Dagg and Ms Mythen's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy, Principal, Lorna Mythen, Teacher, Chloe Dagg, Teacher and Carmen Yeats, Deputy Principal. Expand
Corey Mitchell with his parents Richie and Joan, brother Sean and sister Paige. Expand
Mr. Cronin's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy, Principal, Ciaran Cronin, Teacher, John O'Gorman, Teacher and Carmen Yeats, Deputy Principal. Expand
Emilia Leskiewicj with her parents Tomasz and Magda and brother Wiktor. Expand
Evan Cooper with his parents Barbara and Wesley, sister Rachel and brother Shane. Expand
Harry Dugdale with his mother Catriona and godmother Emma Butler. Expand
Jerry Connors with his parents Mary and Tom. Expand
Rhian O'Gorman with his parents Fran and Lorna. Expand
Tadhg and Cian Golden. Expand
Ashton Grant with his parents Ray and Margaret and sisters Lila and Evelyn. Expand
Jayden Carroll with her family members Jack, Tyler, Alissia and Curtis Mongan. Expand
Preston Farrell with his mother Lauren. Expand
Cruz Ajayi with his godparents Sarah and John Doyle. Expand
Caolán Coady with his parents Peppi and Emily and sister Katie. Expand
Sean Buckley with his parents James and Mirium and Brother Paddy. Expand
Mia Weafer and Egle Krauja. Expand
Sadie Dempsey with her parents Sarah and Ross, sister Tilda and Keelan Dobbs. Expand
Gabriel Abidoye surrounded by family with godparents Angela and Enda . Expand
Mr Doyle's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy (principal), Michael Doyle (Teacher) and Lorna Mythen (teacher) and Carmen Yeats (deputy Principal). Expand
Ms Quigley and Ms Morrissey's class with Fr. Tom Dalton, Frank Murphy (principal) Ms Quigley (teacher), Ms. Morrissey and Carmen Yeats (deputy Principal). Expand

enniscorthyguardian

See our gallery of photographs, provided by photographer, John Walsh.

