Pictures capture moving ceremony in Ballymurn as spirit of the 1798 rebellion is recalled

Pikemen and women Kilmallock cemetery at the 1798 Commemoration in Ballymurn.

Planting of the Tree of Liberty in Ballinkeele at the 1798 Commemoration in Ballymurn.

Historian Michael Fortune speaking at Ballinkeele at the 1798 Commemoration in Ballymurn.

Pikemen and women led by Ballindaggan Pipe band march to Ballinkeele for weath laying cermoney.

Even the weather played ball for a poignant and moving ceremony held in Ballymurn to remember those who lost their lives for the sake of Irish freedom in the 1798 Rebellion.

The Ballymurn Heritage Group commemoration event attracted a large crowd and the inclement weather experienced by other parts of the county luckily avoided the area for the ceremony which instead was bathed in brilliant sunshine.

The Ballindaggin Pipe Band and Peter Bishop on horse back, as Fr. John Murphy, led a group of pike men and women, accompanied by walkers to Kilmallock Cemetery.

There, Fr. Jim Finn and Canon Nicola Halford, led prayers at John Hay’s grave.

From Ballinkeele, John Hay was one of the rebel leaders in 1798, and his body was buried in Kilmallock after his execution on Wexford Bridge, on June 26, 1798.

Following the prayers, Maria Hayes recited Seamus Heaney's poem, ‘Requiem For The Croppies’ and Marguerite Scallan gave a beautiful rendition of ‘Boolavogue’.

Breda Redmond lowered a flag over John Hay's grave and that was followed by a minutes silence following which a wreath was laid at the grave by Martina Boylan. A wreath was also laid at the Fr Clince monument by Sean Colfer.

The attention then turned to the Hay Monument in Ballinkeele where Mog O'Connor planted 'The Tree Of Liberty' and John Ennis sang ‘The Croppy Boy’ and ‘The Ferns Exile’.

Mary Bishop laid a wreath at the monument and Fr Finn and Michael Fortune, from Folklore.ie spoke and highlighted the significance of the events that occurred 225 years ago.

The MC for the event was Margo Breen and everyone in attendance enjoyed an informative, yet solemn tribute.

Following the formalities everyone returned to Ballymurn hall for music by Jimmy Doyle and friends.

Refreshments were also served in the hall and there was great interest in an exhibition of piking photos from 1938, 1948 and 1998.

Another popular attraction was a video form 1998, of the commemorative piking events in the village that year.

The heritage group expressed sincere gratitude to everyone who attended on the day and in particular to all those who helped make it a very successful event.