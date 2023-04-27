Perception at heart of forthcoming solo art exhibition in Enniscorthy’s Presentation Centre

'Girls' will be one of the featured pieces.

'Lostboys' will be one of the pieces featured in the exhibition

'Hush' is one of the works by Denise McAuliffe

THE Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for a solo exhibition of works by highly regarded artist, Denise McAulliffe, in the coming weeks.

The exhibition will be officially launched at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.

Highly regarded within the art world, Denise is an artist who utilises a lyrical, autonomous painting style that is influenced by the phenomenology of perception.

An eclectic collection the work in the exhibition draws on a multiplicity of artistic traditions ranging from old masters’ portraits and abstract expressionism, to installation.

Using traditional methods Denise creates abstract and figurative formations utilising the intimacy of memory through the subconscious.

She has adopted a unique style, investigating found objects and enhancing their beauty by strategically applying them to the canvas.

Denise graduated from the NCAD with an MFA in Fine Art Painting and then went on to study figure and portrait painting at The Royal Academy of Art, in Florence.

Denise also has an Honour's degree in Visual Art from WIT, along with a studio bursary from Garter Lane Arts Centre, in Waterford City.

Speaking about her work the artist commented: “When I paint, I am engaging in an ongoing dialogue, and submerge into an abyss which pole-vaults me, sometimes unexpectedly, into an act of brutality, but, I welcome the surprise that develops in my hand.”

“Trusting in simple existence, the intensity that assures consistency leads me along a path without compromise,” she said.

“I am self consciously aware of my own being, existence vibrates,” she added. Critics have been enthused by the sheer scale and materiality of her work which portrays innocence and sometimes dreamlike softness that’s juxtaposed with elements of grunge and recycled material.

Commenting on the forthcoming exhibition, Larry Dunne, Visual Arts Associate at the Presentation Centre, said: “We're very excited to showcase this unconventional artwork in our own unconventional art space.”