Party time at Glamourize Hair Design in Bunclody

IT was party time at one of Bunclody’s most well known and popular businesses recently when it celebrated its 10th anniversary.
Glamorize Hair Design, located at Unit 2, Carrigduff Business Park, Bunclody, is run by Julie Breen and the anniversary celebration was a way for her and her staff to show their gratitude to their loyal clients for keeping the business thriving for the last decade.
A raffle was held on the day in support of a young local girl who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
Reps from a number of associated hair related products were in attendance on the day to offer tips and advice to those in attendance. Julie Sinnott, from Jozie Mai Millinery, another local business gave advice on head pieces for people attending special functions such as weddings.
The event was very informal and clients were invited along to join in the celebratory fun. Some light refreshments were served on the day and a specially commissioned birthday cake went down a treat with everyone in attendance.
Julie was very appreciative of everyone who turned up on the day and she thanked everyone who helped make the event a success and in particular paid tribute to the business’ loyal customers.