Parisse Métisse to perform in Enniscorthy’s Presentation Centre

A rather unique music act will take to the Presentation Arts Centre stage this month and it’s a gig that all discerning music fans across the county would do well not to miss.

Parisse Métisse is best described as a musical duo without borders. They create original music that incorporates melodic sounds, timbres and rhythms from all over the world with a particular influence being the music of Celtic nations, including Ireland, along with the sounds of Africa, India, Asia and the Middle East.

The duo is composed of French husband and wife, Laetitia and Jean Baptise Parisse, who take their inspiration from their love and appreciation of the people, cultures and countries they’ve experienced during their travels.

However, their performances are themselves immersive voyages for the audience as they are introduced to the sounds, rhythms, traditions and music of the world. Laetitia is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist while Jean Baptiste is a percussionist and drummer who incorporates multiple World instruments in the music of Parisse Métisse. Tickets for the show, priced €10, are now available through www.presentationcentre.ie