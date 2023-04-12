Oylegate Vintage Club hands over money to charity in County Wexford

Oylegate Vintage Club presentation a cheque for €2,505.60 to Wexford Hospice, proceeds from Light Up the Night Road Run, in Oylegate Community Centre. In picture: Henry Cosgrave on behalf of the club presenting to Eamon Mernagh, chairman, Wexford Hospice.

Oylegate Vintage Club presentation of a cheque for €17,302.25, to Pieta, proceeds from Light Up the Night Road Run, in Oylegate Community Centre. In picture: Henry Cosgrave and David Parker on behalf of the club presenting to John Dempsey (Pieta).

THE members of Oylegate Vintage Club in County Wexford took delight recently in handing over cheques to two different charities.

A cheque for €,2,500 was presented to Wexford Hospice Homecare while Pieta received a cheque for €17,000.

The money raised for Pieta was the result of a hugely successful light up the night road run which took place in December.

The money for the hospice was raised through a recent auto-jumble event organised by the club.

A spokesman for the organisation expressed sincere gratitude to everyone who helped make the events great successes successful.

“It is a great achievement and proof that community spirit is a live and well,” said the spokesperson.

Never ones to rest on their laurels however, the club members are now working on plans for a number of other upcoming events including the organisation’s annual road run which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 14.

That event is being organised in support of Wexford Parkinson's Association while this year’s ‘Light Up the Night’ road run will take pace on Saturday, December 2.

“Again we would like to thank everyone for their continued support and participation in our clubs events,” said the spokesperson.