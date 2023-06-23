Oylegate playground can become a ‘focal point’ for the entire community

The new playground in Oylegate will provide children of all abilities with a place to “play in a safe environment, forge new friendships, while ensuring they remain healthy and active”.

Officially opened by the outgoing cathaoirleach of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD), Councillor Donal Kenny, the playground is fully accessible and includes a number of sensory pieces of play equipment including a disability access carousel.

In addition the new amenity contains a play tower, swings including a basket swing, sensory play panels, wheelchair carousel and horse springers.

The project was funded by the Department of Health’s Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme which is managed locally by Ann Marie Laffan in Wexford County Council. The GKMD funded the seating, which includes age friendly seating, and provided the technical expertise through Elisa Woods.

After Cllr Kenny had welcomed the completion of this project, Cllr Willie Kavanagh thanked all those involved in bringing this project to fruition, highlighted the importance of play for children and young people, and expressed a hope that the playground would act as a focal point for the entire community.

Minister James Browne thanked Minister Hildegarde Naughton and the Department of Health for the financial support of this project. Thanks were also expressed to Ger Mackey from Wexford County Council who initiated this project.