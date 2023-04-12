Open day in Enniscorthy Community College of Further Education highlights numerous options

AN open day event held recently at Enniscorthy Community College of Further Education proved to be a great success attracting a large crowd of prospective students.

The college offers a very extensive range of courses and the aim of the opening day was to give people an opportunity of seeing what options are available to them.

The college is open to a wide range of people from students doing their leaving certificate and people hoping to change careers to mature students looking for a new start.

People filling all of the above categories gathered together on the day to talk to students and tutors about what’s available and the path to take to help them gain access to a course.

The range of courses on offer in the college is quite extensive and includes: business and offices skills; nursing and healthcare; childcare and community care; engineering; fitness, health and exercise; hairdressing and beauty. The college also offers a National Hairdressing Apprenticeship which is extremely popular. To find out more about the courses available contact 053 9236969 or email eccfe@wwetb.ie