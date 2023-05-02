Olympic athlete David Gillick to visit Enniscorthy’s Astro Active centre

One of Ireland’s foremost Olympic athletes will be stopping off in Enniscorthy on Friday, May 5.

David Gillick, who retired from the track in 2013 is one of the country’s most successful athletes. The former Olympian won Ireland’s first sprint gold in 76 years when he won the European indoor 400m championships in 2005.

He also retained his title in 2009 and became an Olympian the previous year, in 2008.

His forthcoming visit to the Astro Active centre in Enniscorthy is being organised as part of his role as ambassador for the Marathon Kids Ireland, schools running programme.

A spokesperson for Sports Active Wexford said almost 1,000, 6th Class pupils from around the county signed up for the eight week programme which will see them run a marathon over the duration of the programme.

“They will also learn about the benefits of physical activity, good mental health and nutrition,” she said.

The programme has been running since February and David’s visit will coincide with the initiative nearing its conclusion and everyone involved is looking forward to meeting him and hearing what he has to say.

It’s expected there will be around 400 pupils, from different local schools, in attendance when they will get to meet David, asked him questions and run alongside him.

