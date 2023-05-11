Old Murphy Floods site in Enniscorthy described as a dangerous eyesore – ‘something has to be done to make it safe’

Cllr Jackser Owens at the hoarding which is a cause of concern.

A prominent site of a former well-known hotel in Enniscorthy in County Wexford has been described as both an eyesore and dangerous with calls made for the local authority to do something immediately to make it safe.

The site, where the prominent Murphy Floods Hotel was located, was purchased recently by Wexford County Council and is earmarked for major development.

The hotel building that was located on the site burned down a number of years ago and in the interim the site fell into complete abandonment and became overgrown as well as becoming a site for illegal dumping.

However, Wexford County Council has major plans for the site which will be location for a new complex of 18 apartments, a library, underground parking and retail space.

Cllr Jackser Owens, who is a member of Enniscorthy Municipal District, welcomed the news of the development plans when they were first announced a number of weeks ago.

However, he expressed serious concern about the state of the wooden hoarding that is erected around the site, that has fallen into disrepair.

“Now we own the site so there really is no excuse not to have something done to clean it up,” said Cllr Owens.

“It will be great to see if developed, but in the meantime something has to be done immediately to make it safe,” he added.

Cllr Owens said there is a real danger that with some of the panels falling onto the footpath someone will be injured.

“If that happens it will be too late,” he said.

“Something needs to be done to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he added. He also said a lot of people in the town had contacted him about the matter, especially with regard to the panels falling onto the ground.

"It’s time to get this done because people are angry about it,” said Cllr Owens.

"It’s an eyesore and something needs to be done to make the fence more secure until the development work begins,” he added.

“Everyone is talking about in the town and while before we didn’t own it but now we do there really is no excuse for something not being done to make it safe and to clean it up.”