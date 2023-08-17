New Wexford walking trail features county’s oldest standing structure

A walking trail which explores terrain created by a volcanic eruption 400 million years ago and leads to a dolmen dating back to 4000 BC has been officially opened by the members of the Enniscorthy Municipal District. The Ballybrittas Dolmen Trail on Bree Hill was opened on Sunday and offers walkers an opportunity to explore one of the county’s historic areas.

The dolmen at the heart of the walk dates from the Neolithic period (4000 – 2500 BC) and is estimated to be Wexford’s oldest standing structure. As one of two known dolmens in the county, the site at Ballybrittas is protected under the National Monuments Act. Bree Community Development Group said it is “delighted to extend its trails” to include a spur leading to the Ballybrittas Dolmen.

The dolmen consists of two large portal stones and a back stone which supports a substantial roof stone. In addition, the dolmen has two side stones and a sill stone, the latter located at the tomb’s east facing entrance. Together, these elements enclose a small rectangular chamber in which burial remains would have been placed. This form of burial monument is known as a Portal Tomb.

The trail was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) grant and by Wexford County Council. The walk to the site is 3km and starts at Bree Community Centre which has ample parking.