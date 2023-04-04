New park will provide safe place for children to cycle in County Wexford

Chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr. Aidan Browne with Sophie O'Toole and Cayda Jackson, students from St. Aidan's Parish School, at the repair station, at the official launch of the new safe cycle park in Enniscorthy.

A new park specifically aimed at being a place where children can learn to cycle safely on the road was officially launched in Enniscorthy, in Co Wexford.

The local authority officially launched the ‘Learn to Cycle Park’ on Friday, March 31, and in doing so opened the first of its kind facility in County Wexford.

The park will give young children an invaluable space for them to engage with real life road features including lines, signs, roundabouts and a pedestrian crossing without but without any physical vehicular traffic and the park also includes a cycle repair station and a walking track.

Speaking at the launch, the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne said: “I am particularly delighted to see the project go from an idea to a reality. This facility will be of benefit to so many young families from Enniscorthy town and district who would like their children to learn to cycle in a safe place.”

The park was funded by Sláintecare and the local authority in Enniscorthy. The Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme (SHCP) is a new initiative, led by Sláintecare and Healthy Ireland in the Department of Health, delivered locally by Wexford County Council.

The SCHCP Local Development Officer, Ann Marie Laffan welcomed the opening of the cycle park and said: “Sláintecare is delighted to be a funding partner in the project. The goal of our programme is to improve the long-term health and wellbeing of the people living in these communities.”

“Initiatives such as this project are being delivered across the county in partnership with a number of local community and voluntary groups and state agencies,” said Ms Laffan.

“This collaborative approach with local authorities working together with the local community helps us to identify projects that are sustainable and that invoke an improved sense of community,” she aded.

She went on to comment: “This is a fantastic facility, and it will add to the other amenities located in this area including Enniscorthy Community Allotments and Enniscorthy Sports Hub.”