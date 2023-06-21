New Enniscorthy housing scheme represents ‘more than just bricks and mortar’

New 17-house Droichead Carley is located close to the Ross Road roundabout on the outskirts of town

Cllr Aidan Browne, chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District, cutting the ribbon at the official launch of Droichead Carley housing development, Ross Road, Enniscorthy.

A new housing scheme launched in Enniscorthy by Minister James Browne TD, and the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, was described by the former as being more than just bricks and mortar.

The scheme, Driochead Carley, is comprised of 17 new state-of-the-art homes located close to the Ross Road roundabout on the outskirts of the town.

Housing has always been a serious issue, not just in Enniscorthy, but across the wider county with long housing lists in all of the major urban centres.

However, the issue of housing has been raised numerous times at local authority meetings in Enniscorthy and the official launch of the new housing scheme was very much welcome by everyone in attendance at the event which included numerous local elected representatives.

Min Browne expressed delight at being present for what was a good news story day for Enniscorthy. He acknowledged the team from Byrne & Byrne Construction for their professionalism in delivering high quality homes to Enniscorthy.

Min Browne said the new houses would effectively provide a new opportunity for a community to develop and expand in that part of Enniscorthy because they would help people become established in the community in a place they would be proud to call home.

It was also pointed out what a positive knock-on effect the housing units will have going forward for local organisations as well as the local economy.

Cllr Aidan Browne expressed similar sentiments and highlighted the fact the new ultra-modern housing units met an ‘A-rated' energy efficiency standard with all of them base around a universal design.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, also welcomed the new housing scheme and commented that when a bricks and mortar building becomes occupied it then becomes a home.

Enniscorthy District Manager, Claire Lawless, Deputy Paul Kehoe and the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor, were also among those in attendance at the launch.