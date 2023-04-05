New Bunclody Vocational School building gets the green light

PERMISSION has been granted for a new state-of-the-art school building for Bunclody Vocational College.

The development will include 19 general classrooms, five specialist classrooms, four science laboratories, three technology rooms, two arts rooms, one home economics room, a two classroom special education needs unit and a general purpose dining area.

The new school building will also feature a multi-use hall, library, offices, staffroom, pupil social areas, fitness suites, changing rooms and external play and tier seating areas.

The application was lodged by Waterford & Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) earlier this year and the development will take place at the existing school site in Newtownbarry.

The works will also see the existing school buildings demolished with the exception of No.15, Irish Street, however, the existing technical school building, which dates back to 1949 and is on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH), will be included in the demolition work.

The development will encompass a a new 7,733sq metre, two and four-storey replacement school building which Principal, Jay Murphy, said “will completely transform the school”.

Significantly, the new building will enable Bunclody Vocational College to increase its student body capacity to around 550 pupils from its existing population of around 280.

Externally, provision will be made for 67 car park spaces of which 52 will be dedicated to staff members and accessible parking while 15 spaces will be allocated for set down purposes.

The new campus will also include 126 cycle spaces and such is the scale of the development that it will also include provision of a full-sized astro pitch as part of the multi-games area.

Mr Murphy has been in the school for over 33 years and speaking when the application was submitted he said that while the level of education in Bunclody VC was always “first class” space is something that has always been a bit of a challenge and the new school building will address that.

He said the new building will completely change that and it’s something he and everyone in the school is really looking forward to.

“There has always been a great sense of community in the school and this is an exciting stage in its history,” he said.

There is also a chance that the school will change its name and that’s something ETB’s are doing in general with a focus on rebranding their schools as community colleges which is exactly what they are.

Meanwhile, Minister James Browne welcomed the news that planning has been granted and praised all those involved in bringing the plan to this stage including Mr Murphy and the Board of Management.

“I am delighted that there is further progress for Bunclody VC,” he said.

“I want to commend principal, James Murphy and the Board of Management of Bunclody VC for working diligently with the WWETB in continuing to progress this application for the benefit of the wider school community,” he added.

Min Browne said everyone involved with the school community in Bunclody has been looking forward to seeing the plans progress to a larger school campus.

“This new building will facilitate almost doubling the capacity of the school to 550 pupils,” said Min Browne.

In 2021, the Department of Education approved the provision of modular accommodation consisting of 5 x 60m2 general classrooms, 1 X 40m2 toilet facility and 1 x 120m2 SEN classroom.

Min Browne said that modular accommodation will help the school as it caters for its students when construction gets underway on the new building.

“I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to prioritise this important expansion for the school,” he said. Bunclody Vocational College’s catchment area takes in a large area around the town.