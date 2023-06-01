Neuropsychologist report ordered for Wexford murder accused

A neuropsychologist’s report has been ordered at a court sitting in Gorey, in relation to a defendant charged with murder arising out of an incident in Enniscorthy on Thursday, May 25.

Adrian Zelek, of 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy is charged with the murder of Michal Gladyszewski, at 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, on the date mentioned.

The defendant initially appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday, May 27, and from there was remanded to appear again on Thursday, June 1.

At Thursday’s court sitting Judge John Brennan took the unusual step of hearing the case in the underground car park of the court building with the defendant remaining in a garda van at all times.

Sergeant Victor Isdell sought a two-week adjournment in the case while DPP directions are awaited.

Judge Brennan granted the request and adjourned the case to June 12 and remanded the defendant in custody to that date, for DPP direction.

Solicitor, Maria Murphy asked for a neuropsychological report of her client to be made and Judge Brennan then made such an order.

The defendant is further charged with obstructing a garda and with assaulting a garda at Enniscorthy Garda Station on Saturday, May 27. He is also charged with two counts of attempting to escape from Enniscorthy Garda Station while in garda custody, once on May 26, and again on May 27.

The accused is also charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a dispute at 63 Westbury Woods, The Moyne, Enniscorthy on Thursday May 25.

At the special court sitting on May 27, Detective Sergeant Paul Hayes, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said he arrested the defendant at 27 Westbury Woods at 9.45 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and that the accused made no reply when charged with the alleged offences.

The special court sitting was heard before Judge Kevin Staunton who, having noted the severity of the charges, said “there is no question of bail”.

He also directed that the defendant receive any medical and psychological support as deemed necessary while in custody.