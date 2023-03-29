Music gig will provide the perfect night out in Enniscorthy’s Presentation Centre

THE Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will play host to a very special music gig on April 13.

Following on from a unique and very successful two-day songwriting workshop with CAMHS Wexford, Justin Cullen and Gayle Murphy, who are musician educators with Music Generation Wexford, will perform a live gig with Justin’s band, Frankenstein Bolts, and the Yellow Bellows.

The gig will be aimed at young people, families, friends and the wider community from across the county, not just Enniscorthy.

Justin Cullen is well known around the country for delivering workshops to teens and adults on songwriting, movie making, studio recording and stop animation, schools and arts centres.

Gayle, who is from Monamolin, is a multi-instrumentalist who has performed in several bands and is currently a member of a two-piece acoustic outfit named ‘All Imperfect Things’, with fellow Music Generation Wexford educator, Karen Dunbar. Gayle has also been teaching private guitar lessons for almost 20 years and has been involved with the Music Generation Wexford team for four years. Tickets for the show are priced €10.