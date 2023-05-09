Monart solar farm in County Wexford will power entire Griffin hotel group, including Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel

Pictured at the new Monart Solar Farm (l-r) are Robert Hassey, Hassey Electrical & Co. Ltd. Enniscorthy, Griffin Group Director of Sustainability and Energy Consultant Specialist Ken Mc Elhinney, director of the Griffin Group Liam-Anthony Griffin, CEO of the Griffin Group Michael Griffin, Robert Goss Pinergy Solar Electric and Kieran McCrea Clevernet. Photo – David Murphy.

A new 10-acre solar farm being developed in County Wexford will power the entire Griffin Hotel Group, which includes Monart Destination Spa, Hotel Kilkenny and Ferrycarrig Hotel, in County Wexford.

Phase one of the Monart Solar Farm development has been completed and is now operational on the grounds adjacent to Monart Destination Spa, outside Enniscorthy town.

Since 2014, the Griffin Hotel Group has been rolling out a long-term strategic sustainability plan under the direction of Kieran McCrea, from Clevernet, and Energy Consultant Specialist, Ken McElhinney, who is now the group’s director of sustainability.

Mr McCrea has been assisting the group with its energy mapping and providing reliable real-time management data to understand the company's energy profile and where savings can be made.

Speaking about the development, CEO of Griffin Group, Michael Griffin said Mr McCrea working with Mr McElhinney “has been a great asset to the company in providing external assistance on this project”.

“Gaining insight into the data has certainly helped shape our green investment priorities,” said Mr Griffin.

The hotel group identified the development as part of its multi-phase carbon reduction and sustainability programme which is ongoing within the organisation and the group is delighted that the first phase of the development is now completed.

It’s expected it will offset the entire energy demand of Monart Destination Spa at its peak.

In addition, the company has invested substantial capital in deploying building controls for heating and cooling with an aggressive efficiency replacement plan for plants, pumps, and lighting.

Bio-mass boilers have been installed along with combined heat and power (CHP) units and support for EV charging has also been put in place.

Real-time monitoring of energy is also in place in order to continuously measure and improve the sustainability and efficiency of providing services to hotel guests.

Mr McElhinney said the completion of the first phase of Monart Solar Farm is “a testament to the commitment of the Griffin Hotel Group”.

“This development will move the company in an inspiring way towards reaching its ambition of being a leader in the hospitality sector for real and tangible sustainability results,” he said.

The first phase of the works cost €750,000 to complete and is comprised of an array of ground-mounted solar panels with a 500-kilowatt peak.

The second phase is currently in development planning with ESB Networks as the project is now part of ECP-2, the CRUs enduring connection policy in Ireland.

This additional phase will see the rollout of a further 1-megawatt peak array, giving the final Monart Solar Farm the capacity of 1.5-megawatt peak energy creation and that will offset the energy demand for the three aforementioned properties.

The group plans to complete phase two of the solar farm project within the next 12 months.

“We have been working on the solar project since 2021, and it is fantastic that phase one is now up and running," said Mr Griffin.

“I am delighted that our team worked with local expertise in bringing this energy generation project to life,” he added, referring to Pinergy SolarElectric and Robert Hassey Electrical, who are all based within 15 minutes of the solar farm in Monart.

Meanwhile, Mr McElhinney said energy is “a significant part of our sustainability plan’, however, he addded: “We are also focused on water usage, waste, packaging and transport initiatives. We aim for real improvements across all these headings over the next 10 years. We are determined to drive further sustainable results.”

Director of the Griffin Group, Liam-Anthony Griffin also commented on the project and said: “We fundamentally believe that given the need for commercial organisations to take their climate change responsibilities seriously, dedicating a section of our land to Solar PV energy generation is both strategically important and urgent, not only for our own sustainability goals but also for the wider community as we all try to mitigate against the effects of climate change for future generations.”

“Operating a sustainable business in every sense has always been critically important at the Griffin Hotel Group, for our guests, for our team, for future generations and for the environment,” said Mr Griffin.

“The opportunity to green our entire energy operations has been a much-desired long-term goal, so to be in a position to run the properties using natural resources is a momentous occasion and we are entirely thankful to everyone involved,” he added.

He went on to comment: “It really takes a village to bring together a project of this scale and significance, and we have been fortunate to work with great partners.”

He said it critical to construct the farm project without negatively impacting the renowned Monart Destination Spa guest experience.

“This meant that during our annual Christmas two-week closure period, we had a tiny window to do a mountain of preparatory groundwork in adverse weather,” he said.

“We would like to shout out to all the team who came together to make that happen in December; they are too many to name but too important not to mention; a sincere thank you to all,” he added.