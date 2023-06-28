Minister Humphreys opens Intreo office in Enniscorthy

MINISTER for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, was in Enniscorthy on Wednesday to officially opened the Department of Social Protection’s new Intreo Centre.

The centre will bring together employment and support services that had previously been delivered from three different locations in the town.

At the opening Minister Humphreys emphasised the ‘one-stop-shop’ aspect of the new office and said it will provide “a more comprehensive service to families and citizens living in this growing community”.

She emphasised the motto of her department, which she said was a simple one - ‘we are here to help’ – adding that in creating the all in one centre “we will provide an even better service to the entire population of this town”.

“This move also reflects my commitment, as Minister for Rural and Community Development, to ensure that our rural towns and villages have proper access to vital State services,” she said.

“I also want to pay tribute to Seamus Redmond, the former Branch Office Manager in Enniscorthy, who retired last year after providing 44 years of dedicated service to the role.

“I also want to sincerely thank and pay tribute to the staff in the office for their continued dedication in providing key services to families in Enniscorthy and the surrounding areas.”

The services available from the new office will include: Jobseeker and other income supports; Community Welfare Service; Employment services; Social Welfare Inspectors, and Public Service Card services.

The new Intreo Office is the result of the successful expansion and reconfiguration of the Department’s existing Employment Service office at Bridgepoint, in Abbey Square, Enniscorthy.