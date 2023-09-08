MEP Grace O’Sullivan pushing for improved air quality legislation

Enniscorthy has traditionally suffered from poor air quality

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan is pushing for improved EU legislation on air quality ahead of a debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Air quality has been a key concern in Co Wexford in recent years, particularly in Enniscorthy, which was the subject of a 2019 report when the town was described as the “New Dehli of Ireland” due to the shocking levels of pollutants in the town’s air at the time.

On the island of Ireland, the number of premature deaths related to air pollution is estimated to be at 2,600 every year, equivalent to over 60 deaths in County Wexford alone.

Following months of stalled negotiations, the revised Directive on Ambient Air Quality will be debated in the European Parliament next Tuesday.

The Parliament report, which is supported by Green and progressive MEPs, aims to align new air pollution limits with World Health Organisation recommendations. While Ireland meets most EU air quality standards, it falls short of many of the WHO limits.

The Revised Directive Would also require an improved network of air quality monitoring stations in air pollution “hotspots” and around public facilities such as schools and hospitals.

Green MEPs in particular sought air quality improvements for rural communities, however the European People’s Party Group has opposed these efforts to improve air quality regulations, with their lead negotiator regarding the improved guidelines as “too ambitious”.

Speaking from the European Parliament in Brussels, MEP for Ireland South, Grace O’Sullivan said: “Generally speaking Ireland has performed well in terms of air quality, especially following our reduction in fossil fuel use for home heating, and this has saved lives.”

Ms O’Sullivan also stated that despite significant lobbying from large industrial interests, the Green MEPs will make a “serious step forward this week”.

Ms O’Sullivan has also recently announced that she would seek the nomination to run again as the Green Party’s candidate in the European elections for Ireland South in 2024.