Marathon kids initiative in County Wexford ends in Olympic fashion with visit of David Gillick

THE culmination of an eight-week running programme in County Wexford came to an Olympic end recently when some of the participants were joined by Irish Olympian, David Gillick.

David is an ambassador for the Marathon Kids Ireland running programme which saw over 900, 6th class pupils from 27 primary schools in the Model County participate. The initiative was run through the local sports partnership, Sports Active Wexford.

The programme began in February, when the children involved took part in four running sessions each week, during their school day.

By the end of the programme the participants completed 26.2 miles of running – the equivalent of running a marathon.

At the beginning of the programme, Sports Active Wexford delivered t-shirts, medals and information booklets to each school and each week, the children studied a different topic including heart health, the role of hydration, mental health benefits and the importance of nutrition.

David Gillick joined the participants from Rathnure and Ballindaggin National Schools, at the Rathnure GAA complex for the culmination of the programme.

The children enjoyed a questions and answers session with David during which they learned great tips based around physical activity and nutrition.

Following the Q&A session the former Olympic athlete accompanied the children on a run involving all of the participants in attendance.