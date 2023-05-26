Man found dead in Wexford home was stabbed ‘at least four times’ as gardaí quiz suspect known to him

Gardaí are investigating if the suspect had a ‘personal dispute’ with the deceasedGardaí have recovered knife believed to have been used in the stabbingThe body has been removed from the scene and brought to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem

Gardai received a report about the incident at around 8.30 p.m.

The house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, where a man was fatally stabbed on Thursday night, remains sealed off. Photo: John Walsh.

A man aged in his 40s who was the victim of a fatal assault in his home last night was stabbed at least four times, Independent.ie can reveal.

The victim, who was originally from Poland, was attacked in a downstairs area of the house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A knife which is suspected of being used in the incident has been recovered by gardai and is being forensically examined.

The only suspect in the case, a man in his early 20s who was well known to the victim, remains in custody at Enniscorthy Garda Station after his arrest last night.

A decision to release or charge him is not expected to be made until later tonight.

Two crime scenes remain sealed off in the housing estate this afternoon.

One of these is the house where the homicide happened and the other is a nearby property where the suspect called after the fatal attack.

It is understood that emergency services were alerted to the incident after the young man called to this house in a distressed state at around 8pm.

Gardai spoke to the suspect at this location before he was arrested.

One line in the investigation is that the man had been in a “personal dispute” with the victim.

Another house in Westbury Woods remains sealed off. Photo: John Walsh.

The office of the State Pathologist was notified and the man’s remains were removed from the scene at around 2pm this afternoon. His body was brought to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO). A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

Local Fine Gael TD, Deputy Paul Kehoe, who lives near to where the incident occurred, said the neighbourhood is a very quiet, residential area of Enniscorthy and that the incident has shocked the community.

"This is a sad and devastating thing to happen,” said Deputy Kehoe.

"It’s a very quiet area of the town, the general Moyne area is very quiet.

"It’s devastating for the area and our thoughts are with the family of those who have been affected by this.”

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who can assist with the investigation to come forward.

In particular they are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Westbury Woods between the hours of 6pm and 9pm, and who may have information to assist with the investigation, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí said: “Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, from the area to make contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.