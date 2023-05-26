Man (20s) arrested after fatal stabbing in County Wexford – ‘It’s devastating for the area’

Gardai received a report about the incident at around 8.30 p.m.

The house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, where a man was fatally stabbed on Thursday night, remains sealed off. Photo: John Walsh.

One man has been arrested after a man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in County Wexford on Thursday night.

At approximately 8pm on Thursday, gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a house in Westbury Woods, in Enniscorthy.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remains at the scene this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday night as part of the investigation and he is currently being detained at a garda station in Wexford under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO). A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

The residence at Westbury Woods remains preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Local Fine Gael TD, Deputy Paul Kehoe, who lives near to where the incident occurred, said the neighbourhood is a very quiet, residential area of Enniscorthy and that the incident has shocked the community.

"This is a sad and devastating thing to happen,” said Deputy Kehoe.

"It’s a very quiet area of the town, the general Moyne area is very quiet,” he added.

"It’s devastating for the area and our thoughts are with the family of those who have been affected by this.”

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who can assist with the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.