Major development is planned for key Enniscorthy town centre site

Work to level the site completely expected to begin imminently

An artist's impression of the planned development at the former Murphy Flood's site.

Work on finally cleaning up the Murphy Floods site in Enniscorthy town centre will begin imminently with the local authority now in a position to forge ahead with plans to develop the site having concluded a purchase agreement on it.

The CEO of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, said there are two options that the local authority can pursue with regard to its plans to completely develop the site.

“We have planning permission for a development on it which is for 24 car parking spaces, a library of around 10,000sq feet, about 10,000sq foot retail or office space and also 18 two-bed apartments,” he said.

“We have full planning permission for that so there are two options for us now in relation to developing the site,” he added.

Mr Enright said one option is for the local authority is to see if they can bring in a private investment partner to engage with them on it and the second option is to apply for the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF).

“There is a fourth call for that funding due in the autumn and we believe that Enniscorthy projects, and there are a number of projects planned in Enniscorthy, that they could come under that,” he said.

“They are the two options we have but we are hoping to go to the market before that to get expressions of interest to see if there would be a private partner interested in working with us on that development,” he added.

Mr Enright said those are the two options available to the local authority at present in terms of constructing the proposed buildings on the site.

“However, at the moment we are preparing tender documents to demolish the whole site and we will have that out to tender shortly so in the next few months we will be clearing the whole site,” he said.

“That will be the first step,” he added.

With regard to whether or not there is a preferred option for the local authority Mr Enright said that it “might be a quicker solution to get a private partner involved”.

“The site has been derelict for the last 15 years and it’s taken us over two years to acquire it,” he said.

“We finally now have got that over the line and we want to clear the site now because it’s being used for anti-social behaviour so we want it cleared and tidied up,” he added.

The local authority is also going to look at extending the link down to Irish Street because it’s currently very narrow.

“We wanted the option of being able to have that for two-way traffic and we also want to put a footpath in on the northern side of that road as well because there is only a footpath on one side, so we want to put a footpath on the other side too,” he said.

In terms of traffic flow and pedestrianisation, Mr Enright said that with regard to pedestrians getting in and out of the town, having the site helps the local authority because it will enable them to widen the road there and install “proper footpaths”.

“So, we have the two options in terms of how we would like to deliver it and first of all we are going to see if there is interest there in the private market,” said Mr Enright.

“We have a few months there before the next round of URDF funding so we can see if there is interest there first,” he added.

He said the development of the site will mean there will be 18 apartments available for social housing use and with the library development and commercial space it would “bring life back in to the town centre”.

“A number of people have approached us that would be interested in working with us and we have to see can we get value for money by doing that with a private investor and if not we have the option of developing it, hopefully, with URDF funding,” said Mr Enright.

He agreed that the development of any social housing units in Enniscorthy would be very much welcomed but emphasised that developing two-bed units is important for the town.

“We have a lot of social housing with three-bed units developed in Enniscorthy but we do have demand for two-bed so the 18 two-bed units here would help to try and address those people on the housing list who are looking for one or two-bed apartments,” he said.

“It will also bring life back into the town centre and would address what is a derelict site,” he added.

He praised the library staff in Enniscorthy who he said “do a fantastic job” with the facilities they have but highlighted that the current building is old.

“It’s an old building and we have modern facilities in Wexford town and Gorey and we would like to have the same facilities in Enniscorthy because a library is not just about books anymore,” he said.

“It’s about being a work hub, it’s a study area for school children, a meeting place for older people, so having a brand new modern library right in the centre of the town would bring a lot of footfall into the town centre,” he added.

“There are huge benefits to bringing a new library right into the town centre.”

Mr Enright said there was no-one interested in buying the site privately and that’s why the local authority stepped in because it’s a derelict site and has been for some time.

He said getting the site into local authority ownership is “a big step forward” in terms of getting it cleared and then developed.

“It’s a positive step and will confidence back to Enniscorthy,” he said. The news that the site has been purchased by the local authority was also welcomed at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District. Councillors have long voiced concerns over its “eyesore” nature and of the anti-social behaviour it attracts.