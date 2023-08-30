Woodwork demo and more in Bunclody

Members of Bunclody Men's Shed making planters for the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody. The Men's Shed are holding a Woodwork Demonstration on Tuesday, September 5 at 7.30 p.m. at the Men's Shed.

Mall Market Bunclody Street Market is on every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting.

This is a small, friendly Market with a selection of different goods, local Bunclody honey and local Bunclody potatoes, free range eggs, brown bread, cakes, tarts and a selection of homemade jams, most of which have won prizes in the various shows that have been on; ladies handmade tops, calligraphy poems, handmade aprons, dog bandanas, beautiful hand knits for babies, a selection of plants and flowers, handmade jewellery and a table with all sorts, from books, clothes children’s toys, beautiful handmade Toner leather bags. Please come along and have a look, you never know what you find.

Men’s Shed

There will be a Woodturning Demonstration at Bunclody Men’s Shed on Tuesday, September 5, starting at 7.30 p.m. The Men’s Shed is behind St Mary’s Day Care Centre, Ryland Road. Admission is free. All are welcome to come along, grab a cuppa, take a seat and enjoy. Further details available from Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Bunclody Parent and Toddler Group

Bunclody Baby and Toddler Group will resume following the summer break on Wednesday, September 6, and meet every Wednesday from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., term time only. The group meets in the Pastoral Centre, church of the Most Holy Trinity, Main Street, Bunclody. Find us on Facebook Bunclody Baby and Toddler Group for regular updates.

Bunclody Buggy Walking Group

Bunclody Buggy Walking Group resumes on Monday, September 11, and meets from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. during term time only, weather permitting. The group walks around Bunclody and the surrounding area. It will vary each week. First walk will take place on Monday, September 11, at the HWH Bunclody GAA walking track.

Updates available on the Bunclody Baby and Toddler Group Facebook page.

Bunclody Library

The following events are taking place in Bunclody Library in the coming weeks.

Digital Ambassador Drop In Clinic Thursday, August 31, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drop in to the library and learn how to familiarise yourself with your digital device (phone, tablet, laptop etc). Learn about the range of online resources accessible through Bunclody Library and become more confident using your device.

No booking required.

Home Energy Saving Kits

Home Energy Saving Kits are now available to borrow from Bunclody Library. The kits contain a range of tools/exercises to help householders make sense of the energy they consume on a daily basis and to identify possible problem areas. Please contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie for further details.

Digital Radon Monitors

Do you want to test your home for radon? Digital radon monitors are available to borrow for a period of four weeks from Bunclody Library; all you need is your library card..

For more information, please contact the library.

Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour

Every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour is observed in the library.

We encourage you to come along and relax in the calm environment of the library.

Contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie if interested.

Library membership is free and open to all. Do pop in and join the library and begin to enjoy all the resources it offers.

Kilmyshall Split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Benefit Night

There will be a Benefit Night in aid of the Michael Rellis Injury Fund in River’s Edge, Bunclody on Saturday, September 9, Live music will feature Syl Ivers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and James Reid from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is €10 and there will be an auction, raffle and a door prize. Your support will be very much appreciated. Tickets are now on sale at River’s Edge, Mick the Chipper, Cahill’s Hardware and Candy’s Carnew and from committee members.

A donation can be made directly through Revolut to 086 8365265.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the Bunclody area. People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed. Please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot dinner delivered to your home by volunteer drivers three times per week, please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 to discuss eligibility.

Bunclody RC Parish

The weekly envelope contributions to Bunclody Parish are used to pay for insurance, heating, electricity, altar requisites etc. The Parish Finance Committee appreciate and thank you for your generous support to the upkeep of the church and parish. Weekly envelopes may be left in the church or parish office. For convenience contributions can now be made directly to the bank. Bank Details: Bunclody Parish – IBAN: IE02 BOFI 9065 23111601 22 BIC: BOFIIE2D Please include your name when making a payment through your bank so your contribution may be recorded. Your ongoing support is very much appreciated.

Upcoming Courses in Bunclody

Bunclody Further Education and Training Centre has free and part-time courses stating in September 2023.

Adult Literacy; Computer Skills and Using Technology Level 2. Back To Education Initiative (BTEI). Free Part-time Programmes – L4 Workplace Safety; L3 and L4 Computer and Internet Skills.

Community Education – This is informal learning that contributes to the development of the local community. Upcoming programmes include: Weekly Wellness (includes local walks, music, digital skills, chats, wellbeing, mindfulness, self-care); Self-expression Through Art (expressive art therapy); Wood Carving; Youth Connections (16 – 25 years) ; Creative Music (introduction to song writing, bring your own instrument, jamming, song recording, chats, snacks).

English For Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL); Level 5 Outdoor Sport and Recreation (full-time or part-time); Cookery – Food Waste Reduction (non-certified); Food Choice and Health Module L2; Cookery Skills Module L3 and Christmas Cooking on a Budget. For details of these and other courses on offer in Bunclody contact bunclodyfetc@wwetb.ie or see facebook.com/WWETBBunclodyFETC or waterfordwexford.etb.ie.

