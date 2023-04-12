Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

St Eden’s Cathedral church in Ferns will provide the venue for a special art launch on Saturday, April 15, at 12 noon.

The work of artist Bedwyr Williams, under the title of ‘Do The Little Things’, will be officially launched as part of the Ancient Connections programme of events. The launch will be free of charge to enter.

Ancient Connections is an initiative aimed at enhancing the strong links between Ferns in Co Wexford and St David’s, in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The launch will feature a questions and answers session with the artist and there will also be music courtesy of Melanie O’Reilly and David Creevy, along with ‘The Chord On Blues’, Ferns Community Choir.

A spokesperson for Ancient Connections said there will also be storytelling and folk tales relayed to those in attendance and a bee-keeping demo by Ferns Honey.

Art classes in Boolavogue

Artist Lisa Murphy, whose work can be viewed on her website, www.lisamural.com, will be giving art classes in Boolavogue hall in the coming weeks.

The lessons will be open to all skill levels and will be priced at €50 for six weeks of lessons.

Alternatively, people can also drop in for single lessons priced €10 each and anyone wishing to find out more information can contact Lisa on 098 4125577.

Hospice and breadline

A coffee morning in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare and Breadline Africa will take place in Clonroche Community Centre on Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The event, a plant and produce sale, and coffee morning, is being organised by County Wexford Garden & Flower Club.

Admission to the event will be free of charge and there will be some light refreshments served. If possible, those attending are asked to bring or buy something including: plants; home baking; preserves; nearly new books; plant creche and there will also be a raffle. All proceeds from the event will go towards the two beneficiaries.

Drama group AGM

Enniscorthy Drama Group’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the IFA Centre on Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy, on Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m.

All current members are welcome to attend along with those interested in getting involved.

For any additional information, see Enniscorthy Drama Groups Facebook or Instagram page or contact us at EnniscorthydramagroupEDG@gmail.com

Ferns Céilí

The Courtyard Bar & Restaurant in Ferns will be venue for a free community Céilí on Saturday, April 22, at 7.30 p.m.

The event is being organised to celebrate the completion of the Wexford ambassadors training as part of the Ancient Connections programme.

It will also serve as an event to welcome their Welsh counterparts who will be spending the weekend exploring some of the fantastic heritage sites Wexford has to offer.

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend the Céilí which promises to be a great event full of craic, music, song and dance.

Split the pot for Caim park

A split the pot draw is taking place in Caim at the moment to raise money for the community park that’s being developed in the village.

The draw takes place every Wednesday and the cost of entry is €2 and people can pay up front for a number of weeks if they wish.

Their name will be added to the pot each week until their upfront payment runs out.

The envelopes are available from committee members, Rackard’s of Caim and Stafford’s Butchers, or Revolut Garry@0872426482 and remember it’s all for a very good cause.

Obituaries

The Enniscorthy Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Brendan Keane through brendan.keane@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away. Such tributes can also include a photograph of your loved one.

Rowing club 50th

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year and the committee is asking people who have old photographs relating to the club, from the 80s to 00s, to make contact with the club chairperson, Bernie, on 087 9044472.

A night of musical hits

Enniscorthy Musical Society will be staging their 50th anniversary show, ‘Hits from the Musicals’ in Coláíste Bríde on April 15, at 8 p.m.

The members are hard at work in rehearsals for what promises to be a fantastic event and one of the music highlights of the year.

They’ve also scored a major coup in securing the services of TV celebrity chef, Edward Hayden, to act as MC on the night.

In addition to being renowned for his culinary skills, Edward is also no stranger to the theatrical and show stage himself.

The show will feature some of the most legendary songs and tunes from the most iconic and legendary productions.

In many ways, it’s fitting that a 50th anniversary should be acknowledged with such a show.

The milestone anniversary is a very special one for the society and with the enforced hiatus caused by the pandemic lockdown everyone involved with the production is really looking forward to bringing their show to a live audience again.

There is also a formidable team behind the scenes working on the show with Musical Director Kevin Kennedy at the helm and well-known choreographer Anne-Marie Cooney is also choreographing some of the numbers in the show.

Tickets for what will likely be one of the highlights of the year are now available, priced €20, from www.GR8events.ie/ems.

Kilmyshall parish draw

Envelopes are now available locally for the Kilmyshall split the pot draw which is being organised in support of the local national school and also parish funds.

The envelopes are available from H.W.H Shop, Steemer’s, Cahill’s Hardware, D&M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrne’s Hardware, Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall Parish Office and Kilmyshall School.

The draw takes place every Friday and the pot is split between the school and the parish and the support of the general public towards the initiative is always very much appreciated.

Allotment renewals

Completed membership renewal forms and fees for Enniscorthy Allotments for 2023 are now due.

Renewal forms have been sent to members by email and are also available from allotment staff onsite from Monday to Friday. Forms will also be available on registration days and members can make payments by bank transfer. For more details, contact enniscorthyallotments@gmail.com

The allotments are among Enniscorthy greatest success stories and are proving very popular with individuals and local groups.