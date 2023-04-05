Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

The Courtyard Bar & Restaurant in Ferns will be venue for a free community Céilí on Saturday, April 22, at 7.30 p.m.

The event is being organised to celebrate the completion of the Wexford ambassadors training as part of the Ancient Connections programme. It will also serve as an event to welcome their Welsh counterparts who will be spending the weekend exploring some of the fantastic heritage sites Wexford has to offer.

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend the Céilí which promises to be a great event full of craic, music, song and dance.

Easter special bingo

The Rathnure Drive-in-Bingo Easter Special returns on Easter Monday, April 10, at 3 p.m.

The session will take place at Rathnure soccer pitch and there will be over €3,300 in prizes up for grabs with the snowball standing at €800. It will be a great fun event for all the family.

Choir rehearsals

Choir rehearsals take place every Tuesday evening at 7.30 p.m. in the Most Holy Trinity Church, Bunclody. New members are always welcome to join.

Kilmyshall split the pot

Envelopes are available from H.W.H Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s Hardware, D&M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrne’s Hardware, Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall Parish Office and Kilmyshall School for the Split the Pot draw.

The draw takes place every Friday and the pot is split between Kilmyshall National School and the parish. The support of the general public towards the initiative is always very much appreciated.

Bunclody flowers

Help is needed to arrange flowers for the altar in Bunclody on a monthly rota basis. If you would like to volunteer or donate flowers or greenery please contact Eileen Carton (087 2933545) or the parish office on 053 9376190.

Split the pot for Caim park

A split the pot draw is taking place in Caim at the moment to raise money for the community park that’s being developed in the village.

The draw takes place ever Wednesday and the cost of entry is €2 and people can pay up front for a number of weeks if they wish. Their name will be added to the pot each week until their upfront payment runs out.

The envelopes are available from committee members, Rackard’s of Caim and Stafford’s Butchers, or Revolut Garry@0872426482.

Work has started on clearing the site in preparation for the arrival of the playground equipment later this month and it’s expected fencing will be erected in the coming days.

Charity rock night

Holohan’s Pub in Slaney Street, Enniscorthy, will be rockin’ to its core on Saturday, April 8, when it plays host to a fundraising rock night featuring the inimitable Old Fogertys.

The band has been learning songs from their 60s mix tape for the night but the performance will, as usual, feature an eclectic line-up of local guest vocalists who will bring their own distinctive flavour to the set list of hits on the night.

When you think of the 60s, some of the most iconic and legendary songs in the history of popular music including the likes of: ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Hit The Road Jack’, ‘Son of a Preacher Man’, ‘Waterloo Sunset’, ‘Daydream Believer’ and ‘Light My Fire’, to name a but a few.

For music lovers and for anyone who wants to have a seriously fun night out this gig is one not to miss and it’s all in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Cash donations will be accepted on the night or alternatively, donations can be made through www.wexfordhospice.ie/donate

A night of hits

Enniscorthy Musical Society will be staging their 50th anniversary show, ‘Hits from the Musicals’ in Coláíste Bríde on April 15, at 8 p.m.

The members are hard at work in rehearsals for what promises to be a fantastic event and one of the music highlights of the year.

They’ve also scored a major coup in securing the services of TV celebrity chef, Edward Hayden, to act as MC on the night.

In addition to being renowned for his culinary skills, Edward is also no stranger to the theatrical and show stage himself.

The show will obviously feature some of the most legendary songs and tunes from the most iconic and legendary productions.

In many ways, it’s fitting that a 50th anniversary should be acknowledged with such a show.

The milestone anniversary is a very special one for the society and with the enforced hiatus caused by the pandemic lockdown everyone involved with the production is really looking forward to bringing their show to a live audience again.

There is also a formidable team behind the scenes working on the show with Musical Director Kevin Kennedy at the helm and well-known choreographer Anne-Marie Cooney is also choreographing some of the numbers in the show.

Tickets for what will likely be one of the highlights of the year are now available, priced €20, from www.GR8events.ie/ems

Quiz time

The Duffry Rovers GAA club annual Good Friday table quiz will be held on bank holiday, Easter Monday, April 10, at 8.30 p.m.

Frankenstein Bolts

THE Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will play host to a very special music gig on Thursday, April 13.

Following on from a very successful two-day songwriting workshop with CAMHS Wexford, Justin Cullen and Gayle Murphy, who are musician educators with Music Generation Wexford, will perform a live gig with Justin’s band, Frankenstein Bolts, and the Yellow Bellows.

The gig will be aimed at young people, families, friends and the wider community from across the county, not just Enniscorthy.

Allotment renewals

Completed membership renewal forms and fees for Enniscorthy Allotments for 2023 are now due.

Renewal forms have been sent to members by email and are also available from allotment staff onsite from Monday to Friday.

Forms will also be available on registration days and members can make payments by bank transfer. For more details contact enniscorthyallotments@gmail.com.

Charity table quiz

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside, Camolin, on Thursday April 6 (Holy Thursday) at 8.30 p.m.

The cost for participating will be €40 for a table of four and there will be lot of prizes up fro grabs on the night.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to support the event due to the very worthy cause.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland supports over 90 people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

Vintage road run

Reserve Easter Sunday, April 9, for the Over the Water Vintage Club’s Spring Road Run which will hit the road from a base at Castlebridge Community Centre.

This year’s run is being organised in aid of Castlebridge Church. Registration for the event will take place from 11.30 a.m. and the event will get under way at 12.30 p.m.

Rowing club 50th

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year and the committee is asking people who have old photographs relating to the club, from the 80s to 00s, to make contact with the club chairperson, Bernie, on 087 9044472.

Tomback clean-up

The scheduled big clean-up for the Tombrack area will take place on Saturday, April 15. The clean-up will focus on the area between Tomback and Strahart.

Those taking part in the initiative will meet up at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available and more information is available by contacting Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248.