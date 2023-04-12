Bunclody Beat

Tilda Murphy, Mairead Mahon, Hannah Kenny and Amy Murphy at the Great Irish Bake, in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital, in Clohamon Community Hall. Photo: John Walsh

Bunclody Adventure Club and Bunclody Paddle Sports Club are holding an open day on this Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits. Local instructors will provide the welcome and chat with you about plans for the summer.

There will be an opportunity to take part in a half hour ‘Sit On Top’ Kayaking session for anyone who would like to try it, so please come along prepared to get wet. Bring an old pair of trainers with you if you intend to paddle.

Bunclody Library

The following events are taking place in Bunclody Library in the coming weeks.

Creative Lego Play for seven- to 12-year-olds – Thursday, April 13, at 3 p.m.

Come along to Bunclody Library and get creative with our Lego. All Lego pieces will be provided. Parents must remain in library for duration of event. Booking required.

Spring Into Storytime: Bedtime Storytime for four- to seven-year-olds – Thursday, April 13, 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

To celebrate Spring Into Storytime and our new collection of Bedtime Stories, we are hosting a very special storytime. Children are invited to wear their cosy pyjamas and bring a teddy to the event. Booking essential.

Music Evening with local musicians – Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

Join us here in Bunclody Library for an evening of music with both a traditional and international flavour performed by some of Bunclody’s finest musicians. Booking essential.

To book a place for the above events, please telephone 053 9375466 or book online at wexfordcoco.libcal.com.

Every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour is observed in the library.

We encourage you to come along and relax in the calm environment of the library.

Digital Radon Monitors – Do you want to test your home for radon? Digital radon monitors are available to borrow from the library for a period of four weeks, all you need is your library card.

Contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie if interested.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market, is up and running for 2023 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The market is a mixture of handmade crafts, baking, jams flowers, ladies’ once-off tops, beautiful knitting, crystals, jewellery, bits and pieces, secondhand clothes, flowers, Bunclody honey, handmade cards by Marie in which funds go to cancer care, Pat Crean’s potatoes, cushions and handmade toys by Ella, a selection of doggy straps and Niall Toner handmade leather bags. Please come along and have a look, support local, support local crafters, support the community

Thank you from the Mall Market.

Club and County Draw

Half-Way-House Bunclody GAA Club members are currently selling club and County Draw Tickets. They cost €50 fully paid up for three draws or two payments of €20 and one payment of €10. The top prize each month is a car. First draw is Wednesday, April 26.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are Monday and Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New members always welcome. For more information, phone Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Thank You

Clohamon Foróige Senior Club members extend their sincere thanks to everyone who attended, supported their cake sale in Clohamon last week, those who attended the event and especially those who baked. The grand sum of €926 was raised for Temple St Children’s Hospital.

The remaining bakes were delivered to SignaCare nursing home and the Ukrainian families in Ros Aoibhinn, Bunclody.

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu, and Steemers Newsagents. Thank you for your continued support.

Bunclody Horticultural Society

Over the past few months, the Bunclody Horticultural Society was at great risk of closing for want of a management committee, but there is some good news, a new committee has been formed and is preparing its schedule for the new season. It plans to appeal more to those who are starting their journey in gardening and those who wish to increase their knowledge and ready to adapt to new ideas, around a common purpose and addressing the changing needs and priorities of a vibrant society.

We will be planning a series of lectures in conjunction with Bunclody Library, with a variety of gardening topics, and our annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20, with a new venue in the Market Square.

If the society is to continue and grow, it will need new members, so if this is something you are interested in, joining a society with education and a sense of community, around all things horticulture, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact our secretary Anne O’Hara anneohara111@gmail.com.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area. People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed.

Please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot dinner delivered to your home by volunteer drivers three times per week, Please contact Brigid at 087 2699411 to discuss eligibility.

Parish Choir

The Bunclody/Kilmyshall Parish Choir meets in the Church of the most Holy Trinity, Bunclody on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 p.m. New members, both male and female, are always welcome to join.

Appreciation Evening for Fr Jim Byrne

Tig Leath Sli Bun Cloidi Cummann Luthchleas Gael is having an apparition evening for Fr Jim Byrne in the Horse and Hound Hotel Ballinaboola on Monday, June 5 (Bank Holiday) at 3 p.m.

Fr Jim ministered in our parish from 1965 to 1981 and is the man that started underage/Rackard League football in the club and schools which brought great success in 70s and would pave the way to senior success in the 80s. This is a great opportunity for all former players and parish to honour Fr Jim with his family and friends. There will be a buffet lunch and entertainment with a Bunclody flavour to it.

The club is looking for photos of Fr Jim, sporting and ecclesiastic.

Contact Liam Kelly at 087 2440702 or liamoceallaigh1960@gmail.com or Alan Murphy at 086 3851019 or tamurphy09@gmail.com.

