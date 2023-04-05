Bunclody Beat

Reachability, based in St Marys, Church Road, (formerly County Wexford Community Workshop) held a craft fair in December 2022 to raise much-needed funds for the Bunclody Homecare Cancer Group. Reachability raised €851.52 and made a presentation to the Homecare Cancer Group committee.

Bunclody Day Care will hold a coffee morning, cake and home produce sale and raffle at Bunclody Day Care, Ryland Road, Bunclody on Holy Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Cakes and produce can be left in on that morning from 9 a.m. Your support for this wonderful facility will be greatly appreciated.

Holy Week and Easter in the churches

St Mary’s Church, Bunclody

Spy Wednesday, April 5, 10.15 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Good Friday Service, April 7, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Friday Procession, 7 p.m. begins at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity and processing with the Cross to St Mary’s Church for 7.30 p.m. – Taizé chants and prayers, accompanied by the choir of the Church of the Most Holy Trinity and organist, Eileen Carton.

Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody.

Holy Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord 7 p.m. Good Friday Procession beginning with prayers at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity and then processing with the Cross to St Mary’s for Taizé chants and prayers at 7.30 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses at 9 a.m. and midday.

Easter Monday Mass 11 a.m.

Church of St Mary Magdalene, Kilmyshall.

Holy Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper 8 p.m.

Good Friday, April 7, celebration of the Lord’s Passion 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass 10.30 a.m.

Bunclody Library

The following events are taking place in Bunclody Library in the coming weeks.

Easter Storytime (Spring into Storytime) with Elaine – Wednesday, April 5, at 2.30 p.m. – Suitable for four- to seven-year-olds.

Join us for a special Easter Storytime to celebrate Spring into Storytime 2023. Places limited, booking required. Book online at wexfordcoco.libcal.com or telephone 053 9375466.

Easter Creation Station – Thursday, April 6, from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. This is a family creative event. Pop into the library to create a wonderful Easter craft. Colouring sheets and all materials needed will be supplied. No booking necessary.

Bunclody Library Adult Book Club – Thursday, April 6, at 7.30 p.m.

This month ‘Night Boat to Tangier’ by Kevin Barry will be discussed. Copies are available at the desk in the library, why not call in and pick up a copy. New members always welcome to the book club. No booking required.

Creative Lego Play for seven- to 12-year-olds – Tuesday, April 11, at 11 a.m.

Come along to Bunclody Library and get creative with our Lego. All Lego pieces will be provided. Parents must remain in library for duration of event. Booking required, book online at wexfordcoco.libcal.com or telephone 053 9375466.

Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour – every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour is observed in the library. We encourage you to come along and relax in the calm environment of the library.

Digital Radon Monitors - do you want to test your home for radon? Digital radon monitors are available to borrow from the library for a period of four weeks, all you need is your library card.

Contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie if interested.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market is up and running for 2023 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Saturday and every Saturday, weather permitting.

The market is a mixture of handmade crafts, baking, jams flowers, ladies once-off tops, beautiful knitting, crystals, jewellery, bits and pieces, second hand clothes, flowers, Bunclody honey, handmade cards by Marie in which funds go to cancer care, Pat Crean’s potatoes, cushions and handmade toys by Ella, a selection of doggy straps and Niall Toner leather, plus handmade leather bags. Please come along and have a look, support local, support local crafters, support the community. Thank you from Mall Market.

GAA lotto

There was no jackpot winner of last week’s Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 02, 18, 21 and 23.

Three match-three winners each receive €35: Barry Kehoe, Liam Farrell and Kathleen Murphy.

The next draw is on Tuesday, April 11, in Murphy’s Halfway House when the jackpot will be €9,000

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are Monday and Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New members always welcome. For more information, phone Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu, and Steemers Newsagents. Thank you for your continued support.

Parish Choir

The Bunclody/Kilmyshall Parish Choir meets in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 p.m. New members, both male and female, are always welcome to join.

Bunclody Horticultural Society

Over the past few months, the Bunclody Horticultural Society was at great risk of closing for want of a management committee, but there is some good news – a new committee has been formed and is preparing its schedule for the new season. It plans to appeal more to those who are starting their journey in gardening and those who wish to increase their knowledge and ready to adapt to new ideas, around a common purpose and addressing the changing needs and priorities of a vibrant society.

We will be planning a series of lectures in conjunction with Bunclody Library, with a variety of gardening topics, and our annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20, with a new venue in the Market Square.

If the society is to continue and grow, it will need new members, so if this is something you are interested in, joining a society with education and a sense of community, around all things horticulture, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact our secretary Anne O’Hara at anneohara111@gmail.com.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area. People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed.

Please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot dinner delivered to your home by volunteer drivers three times per week, please contact Brigid at 087 2699411 to discuss eligibility.

Bunclody Urban Adventure Hub

Bunclody Adventure Club and Bunclody Paddle Sports Club are holding an open day on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4.00p.

There will be tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits. Local instructors will provide the welcome and chat with you about plans for the summer.

There will be an opportunity to take part in a half hour ‘Sit On Top’ Kayaking session for anyone who would like to try it, so please come along prepared to get wet.

Bring an old pair of trainers with you if you intend to paddle.

Bunclody News

If you have a news item or photo you would like to have included in the Bunclody News page, please email bunclodynotes.@gmail.com or call 087 6736966.

