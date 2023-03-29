Bunclody Beat

The first draw in the annual Bunclody Swimming Pool Silver Circle draw takes place on Friday, March 31, Lines are now on sale for €10 per month for five months or €50 fully paid up. Fully paid-up ticket holders will be included in a special draw.

This is the main fundraiser for our swimming pool each year and with rising energy costs, your help and support are needed more now than ever before to help to finance our beautiful open air swimming pool for the summer season. Your support will be very much appreciated.

Great Bake for Temple Street

A ‘Great Bake for Temple Street’ Children’s Hospital will be held in Clohamon Community Hall, on Saturday, April 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be ‘Afternoon Tea’, so please support. Clohamon Foróige Senior Youth Club are at the forefront of this charity initiative.

Bunclody Library

The following events are taking place in Bunclody Library in the coming weeks.

Spring and summer in the Irish Garden with Maria Ryan, Bell Meadow – Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. Join Maria for a fascinating talk on growing an abundance of flowers to bring beauty to your garden and home. A look at some easy-to-grow annuals and dahlias, with an emphasis on some that are very productive and have many purposes.

Classics Film Club – Friday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Join us every month for a classic film for adults. Staff will select the perfect movie to take you back in time to some of the film greats. This movie is for adults only.

Booking required for these free events, book online at wexfordcoco.libcal.com or telephone 053 9375466.

Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour – every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sensory Friendly Quiet Hour is observed in the library. We encourage you to come along and relax in the calm environment of the library.

Digital Radon Monitors – Do you want to test your home for radon? Digital radon monitors are available to borrow from the library for a period of four weeks, all you need is your library card.

Contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie if interested.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market, is up and running for 2023 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The market is a mixture of handmade crafts, baking, jams flowers, ladies once off tops, beautiful knitting, crystals jewellery bits and pieces, second hand clothes, flowers, Bunclody honey, handmade cards by Marie in which funds go to cancer care, Pat Crean’s potatoes, cushions and handmade toys by Ella, a selection of doggy straps and Niall Toner leather, handmade leather bags. Please come along and have a look, support local, support local crafters, support the community thank you from Mall Market.

Our Lady of Lourdes NS Enrolment

Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Bunclody, is now accepting applications for places in our Junior Infant classes for September 2023. Application forms, along with enrolment information, can be found on our school website at bunclodyns.com. The closing date for applications will be Friday, March 31. We will be in touch with those with brothers and sisters in the school and with parents who have previously expressed an interest in a place.

You can get in touch for more information by calling in to Helen in the office, by emailing secretarybunclodyns@gmail.com or by phoning 053 9377380.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are Monday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evening, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New members always welcome. For more information, phone Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday.

Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Bunclody Day Care

Bunclody Day Care will hold a coffee morning, Cake Sale and raffle at Bunclody Day Care, Ryland Road, Bunclody on Holy Thursday, April 6. Cakes can be left in on that morning. Your support for this wonderful facility will be greatly appreciated.

Ballyroebuck National School

Ballyroebuck National School is currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school to receive an enrolment form and return completed forms prior to Friday, April 28.

You can contact the school by phone at 053 9377410/086 7037595 or by email at ballyroebuckns@gmail.com.

Further information is available on our website at ballyroebuckns.com.

St Patrick’s Day Winners

A wonderful St Patrick’s Day parade was enjoyed in Bunclody in spite of the damp weather. The following were selected as the winners from the 2023 Parade: Marching Group: Bunclody Camogie Club and Ballindaggin Pipe Band; Floats: Bunclody Boxing Club and artBank. Shop Window Display: Cahill’s; Bernie’s Florist and NCBI.

Sincere thanks to the independent judges, all who took part in the parade, those who came out to view the parade and the army of volunteers who help each year to make the parade happen. Míle buíochas.

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu, and Steemers Newsagents. Thank you for your continued support.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area. People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed. Please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot dinner delivered to your home by volunteer drivers three times per week, please contact Brigid at 087 2699411 to discuss eligibility.

Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group

Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group are looking forward to entertaining audiences with their production of ‘The Night Alive’ by Conor McPherson. Award-winning Director Kieran Tyrell is hard at work with the cast and crew on what is shaping up to be a magical production.

Having placed second in the RTÉ all-Ireland Drama Finals last May, the group is excited to perform on the amateur drama circuit again.

The group is on stage on the open circuit as over the next month as follows: Wexford, Wednesday, March 29, and Newry, Friday, March 31, Please do go along and support them in if can in any of these venues.

Bunclody Urban Adventure Hub

Bunclody Adventure Club and Bunclody Paddle Sports Club are holding an open day on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits. Local instructors will provide the welcome and chat with you about plans for the summer.

There will be an opportunity to take part in a half hour ‘Sit On Top’ Kayaking session for anyone who would like to try it, so please come along prepared to get wet.

Bring an old pair of trainers with you if you intend to paddle.

Parish Choir

The Bunclody/Kilmyshall Parish Choir meets in the Church of the most Holy Trinity, Bunclody on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 p.m.

New members, both male and female, are always welcome to join.

Bunclody News

If you have a news item or photo you would like to have included in the Bunclody News page, email bunclodynotes@gmail.com or call 087 6736966.