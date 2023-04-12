Around the Districts: Marshalstown-Castledockrell to Tombrack

Taking part in the production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' at Oylegate Community Centre were Brendan Kavanagh (guard), Paul Darcy (Joseph) and Barry Dunne (guard).

100th Birthday

Congratulations to Elizabeth (Dote) O’Neill who celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, 9th April (Easter Sunday). To mark this special day following Mass in Castledockrell church on Easter Sunday Mrs O’Neill a long standing member of the community was joined by family members and local parishioners in the Parish Hall for a Community Tea and lots of good wishes. To mark this very special occasion Mass will be celebrated in Castledockrell Church on Friday, 14th April at 7p.m. All are welcome to join Mrs. O’Neill, her family and friends at this Mass to celebrate her birthday. Her many friends wish her every blessing as she celebrates this important in her life and wish her health and happiness for the future.

First Holy Communion

Castledockrell National School First Holy Communion is in Castledockrell Church on Sunday, 7th May at 9.30a.m. Marshalstown National School First Holy Communion is in Marshalstown Church on Saturday, 27th May at 11a.m. Both may be viewed on the Church webcams.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of the late Jim Bolger. May he Rest in Peace.

Adoration

It is hoped to resume Eucharistic Adoration soon in Marshalstown Church. If you are interested please ring Pat Pierce 0872244675 of the Diocesan Adoration Committee.

Adoration in Castledockrell Church is on Thursdays after 9.30a.m. Mass from 10a.m. to 12 noon.

Get Well Wishes

Get well to all from the Parish who are ill at home, in hospitals or nursing homes at present. Wishing all well for the future. Thanks to those caring for those who are ill or housebound especially family members/relatives.

Webcam

Both churches in the Parish have webcams. All church services in them can be viewed by those who are unable to attend church in their local area for whatever reason. Go to churchmedia.ie followed by either Marshalstown or Castledockrell church. Castledockrell also has a Facebook Page–allsaintschurchcastledockrell.

Mass

There will be Mass every Tuesday at 9.30a.m. in Marshalstown Church and every Thursday at 9.30a.m. in Castledockrell Church. Changes will be announced at the weekend Masses in both churches.

Meetings

Marshalstown Pastoral Council Meeting is on Tuesday, 25th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre. Marshalstown Finance Committee Meeting is on Thursday, 27th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre. Castledockrell Pastoral Council Meeting is on Thursday, 4th May at 8p.m. in the Hall.

Notes Deadline

Notes deadline is now Sunday 6p.m. (time I need the notes by). Items received after that time will be included in the following week’s notes if date of event has not passed. It is 6p.m. Thursday before a bank holiday. Thanks for your co-operation.

Newsletter

Items for Castledockrell Newsletter should be received by Wednesday at the latest each week to guarantee inclusion the following weekend. Please ensure correct information is given. It is your responsibility to ensure that details given are correct.

Church News

Details of Mass Times in the Pastoral area St. Aidan’s and St. Senan’s , Enniscorthy and Marshalstown and Castledockrell Churches along with how to book anniversaries, baptisms, weddings, etc are all on the Church Newsletters. Changes in weekday Masses may be announced at weekend Masses. The emergency number to contact Fr. Paddy, Fr. Tom or Fr. Billy is 087 2710478. In the case of something less urgent please ring St. Aidan’s Parish Office on 053 9235777 or St. Senan’s Parish Office on 053 9261729 leave a short message to include your name and a contact number and someone will be in touch with you as soon as they can.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

GAA Nursery

The Little Warriors, girls and boys 3-5 year, are back in action, with fun activities, on the Astro Turf on Sundays 10.30am-11.30am. Contact club officials for details or if you wish to register your child as a Little Warrior or if you would like to volunteer to work with the youngsters or to serve the club in any capacity.

Model Co. Draw

Model Co. Tickets for the Club & County Draw 2023 are on sale from members of Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Committee. Thirty prizes are on offer for each of the three draws, with a car as first prize each draw. The first draw will be held on 26th April while the 2nd and 3rd draws will take place on 31st May. Tickets are €50 each and by buying from your local club you are helping with the club’s fundraising efforts as well as helping Wexford GAA.

Oulart Christmas Lights

It is with regret that the current Lights Committee are retiring as and from January 2023. The village is a beautiful sight when lit up at Christmas time and it has great potential for a new committee with fresh ideas etc.

The formation of a new committee would be a great opportunity for parents of local children to get involved. Any information needed on the equipment or funds can be had by contacting Jane at 087-1229077 or Tina at 086-8849585

C.O.W.S. News

Members of The Community of Oulart Women’s Society started their Course in Basket Weaving last Saturday, 1st April in Oulart Community Centre, with thanks to the WWETB Adult & Community Education Programme.

The C.O.W.S. have other initiatives in the pipe-line such as the creation of a Mural in the village and they have organised a fund-raising Table Quiz in Oulart Community Centre on Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tables can be pre-booked by calling 087-1006437. €20 per table of 4. The support of families, groups and individuals in the parish and beyond,would be greatly appreciated.

Mass Times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10am.

OYLEGATE

GAA Reunion

Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA club are hosting a reunion for the 1963 senior hurling and camogie teams and for the officials of those teams, plus ALL hurlers of the 1950s and 1960s. Also included are the junior camogie team of 1987 and the other intermediate team of 1992 and the officials of those teams. An invitation is also extended to the club officers of the 50’s and 60’s.

This event will take place on April 16 in Oylegate Community Centre commencing at 6 p.m. for invited guests. Open to other past players, current players and supporters at 8 p.m.

Invitations are already circulated but if you have been overlooked, please contact Séamus Heffernan at 086 1542283. A great night is anticipated.

Baby and Toddler Group

Glenbrien Baby and Toddler Group meets every Tuesday during Primary School Term Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

This is an opportunity for young children and their carers (parents/grandparents/childminders) to meet. For more information contact Ana Egan at 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor at 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

Trócaire Donations – Please return your donations to the church this week. It would be greatly appreciated if coins could be converted to notes.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Adoration – Eucharistic Adoration takes place in the Prayer Room in Oylegate church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in Glenbrien church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.

Church Envelope Contributions 2023 – The Envelope Boxes for 2023 are available for collection in the church. To save on printing costs, the Boxes are issued to those who use them to make donations on a regular basis. If you do not use the envelopes, you are encouraged to make a donation to the church fund by making an annual cheque or cash donation or through a bank account, Account Name: Oylegate Parish Church. Bank: Bank of Ireland, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy. IBAN: IE44 BOFI 906566 24140788. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

Parish office Hours – Monday and Wednesday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Friday, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Glenbrien Church Faith community needs new volunteers – New Mass readers and ministers of the eucharist are needed for weekend Masses. If you can help, contact Rosemary Quirke, Von Breen or Fr Byrne.

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds – The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals. Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility. In general, proper regulations need to be put in place for all vehicles using the facility. Many are driving in the grounds at dangerous speeds. Some individuals are discarding litter from their vehicles which is doing nothing to enhance the overall appearance of the area. We should not have to continually clean-up other people’s litter who are availing of the facility for free.

RATHNURE

New dance venue

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

TOMBRACK

Big Clean Up 2023

The next scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.