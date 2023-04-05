Around the Districts: Marshalstown-Castledockrell to Tombrack

Eithne Sinnott, Geraldine Doyle and Bridget Brennan at the Nicola Doyle's Coffee Morning to raise funds for her trip to Arusha, in Tanzania, in Oulart Community Centre.

Happy Easter

Wishing everyone in the Parish and from the Parish a very Happy, Holy, Easter especially those who are housebound for any reason.

Get Well Wishes

Get well to all from the Parish who are ill at home, in hospitals or nursing homes at present. Wishing all well for the future. Thanks to those caring for those who are ill or housebound especially family members/relatives.

Webcam

Both churches in the Parish have webcams. All church services in them can be viewed by those who are unable to attend church in their local area for whatever reason.

Go to churchmedia.ie followed by either Marshalstown or Castledockrell church.

Castledockrell also has a Facebook Page–allsaintschurchcastledockrell.

Holy Week & Easter Ceremonies

Holy Week & Easter Ceremonies for Enniscorthy Pastoral Area

Wednesday, 5th April: Reconciliation Service for the Pastoral area–7.30p.m. St Aidan’s Cathedral.

Thursday, 6th April–Holy Thursday: Mass 6p.m. St Aidan’s Cathedral followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose; Mass 7.30p.m. St Senan’s followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose; Mass 7.30p.m. Marshalstown. Please note no Adoration at the Altar of Repose this year.

Friday, 7th April–Good Friday: Reconciliation Service for the Pastoral area 12 noon St Aidan’s Cathedral; Passion 3p.m. Castledockrell. & St Senan’s; 5p.m. Stations of the Cross to Vinegar Hill; 7p.m. Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion St. Aidan’s.

Saturday, 8th April–Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7p.m. St. Senan’s; Easter Vigil 8p.m. Marshalstown; Easter Vigil 9p.m. St Aidan’s, Easter water will be blessed.

Sunday, 9th April–Easter Sunday: 6.30a.m. Mass on Vinegar Hill; Mass 9.30a.m. Castledockrell; 10a.m. & 12noon Mass St Aidan’s; 11a.m. Mass St Senan’s, Salt will be blessed at Mass, please leave in Church before Mass (with your name on it).

Mass

There will be Mass every Tuesday at 9.30a.m. in Marshalstown Church and every Thursday at 9.30a.m. in Castledockrell Church. Changes will be announced at the weekend Masses in both churches.

Adoration

It is hoped to resume Eucharistic Adoration soon in Marshalstown Church. If you are interested please ring Pat Pierce 0872244675 of the Diocesan Adoration Committee.

Adoration in Castledockrell Church is on Thursdays after 9.30a.m. Mass from 10a.m. to 12 noon. There is no Adoration on Holy Thursday.

Meetings

Marshalstown Pastoral Council Meeting is on Tuesday, 25th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre. Marshalstown Finance Committee Meeting is on Thursday, 27th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre.

Lotto Results

Marshalstown Castledockrell GAA Club Lotto results for Thursday, 30th March are Jackpot €15,000. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn 16, 21, 23, 32. Three Match One winner Lorraine Kelly who won €100. Thanks for your continued support.

Notes Deadline

Notes deadline is now Sunday 6p.m. (time I need the notes by). Items received after that time will be included in the following week’s notes if date of event has not passed.

Flowers

Donations of flowers would be appreciated to decorate Castledockrell Church for Easter Sunday and may be left into the church after the Good Friday ceremonies or early on Holy Saturday. Thanks to those who have donated in previous years.

Newsletter

Items for Castledockrell Newsletter should be received by Wednesday at the latest each week to guarantee inclusion the following weekend. Please ensure correct information is given. It is your responsibility to ensure that details given are correct.

First Holy Communion

Castledockrell National School First Holy Communion is in Castledockrell Church on Sunday, 7th May at 9.30a.m. Marshalstown National School First Holy Communion is in Marshalstown Church on Saturday, 27th May at 11a.m.

Church News

Details of Mass Times in the Pastoral area St. Aidan’s and St. Senan’s , Enniscorthy and Marshalstown and Castledockrell Churches along with how to book anniversaries, baptisms, weddings, etc are all on the Church Newsletters. Changes in weekday Masses may be announced at weekend Masses. The emergency number to contact Fr. Paddy, Fr. Tom or Fr. Billy is 087 2710478. In the case of something less urgent please ring St. Aidan’s Parish Office on 053 9235777 or St. Senan’s Parish Office on 053 9261729 leave a short message to include your name and a contact number and someone will be in touch with you as soon as they can.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Not to be missed!

Members of Oulart 1 Company Volunteers who were active during the Easter Rising will be remembered in Oulart next Sunday when their names and the 1916 Proclamation will be read before the Second Annual “Mise Eire” Easter Address will be given by Dr. Ray Bassett

The event gets under way at 11.45 am and will conclude around 12.30pm. Dr. Bassett will speak on “The Good Friday Agreement,a roadmap towards Irish national re-unification”, Few people are as qualified as Dr. Bassett to speak on the subject as he was a member of the Irish Government team in the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement. He is a former senior diplomat at the Department of Foreign Affairs and served as Ambassador to Canada as well as postings in Copenhagen, Canberra, Belfast and London. Dr. Bassett’s ancestors were once resident in the Hook area of Co. Wexford. Young and old are invited and encouraged to attend this important commemoration.

Camogie Stars

Congratulations to Colin Sunderland, manager of Wexford senior camogie team and to Oulart-The Ballagh players Ciara Storey, Miria O’Dowd, Aoife Dunne, Anais Curran, Katie Gallagher, Katie Roche and Shelley Kehoe on their victory over Antrim last Sunday (3-14 to 2-14). They have qualified for the 1B League Final where their opponents will be Waterford. Check official fixtures for exact details of date, time and venue.

Well done also to Oulart-The Ballagh Under 14 camogie players, Molly Martin, Caoimhe Moore, Clodagh Byrne, Anna Roche, Róisín Sinnott and Isobel Hayes all of whom have been selected to represent Wexford in that important Under-age grade this year.

Little Warriors

The Little Warriors (3-5 year old girls and boys) are back in action, with fun activities, on the Astro Turf on Sundays 10.30am-11.30am. Contact club officials for details or if you wish to register your child as a Little Warrior or if you would like to volunteer to work with the youngsters or to serve the club in any capacity.

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Oulart-The Ballagh hurlers, corner-back Lee Harpur, mid-fielder Jack Dunne, corner-forward Jason Rossiter and full-forward Cian O’Connor helped Wexford to a great victory over Dublin, in Wexford Park, last Saturday. Michael Jacob is team-manager and his sister Helena is one of the selector.

The minor team will be in action again, on Good Friday, when they travel the long journey to Birr to take on Offaly. Another win would see them top the group and qualify for the Leinster semi-final. Best of luck to players and management.

Under 20 Hurling

Wexford Under 20 Hurlers, under manager Keith Rossiter, will be in action on Saturday April 8th in Wexford Park when they play Kilkenny in the first round. Throw in is at 2pm. Best of luck to players and management.

Model County Draw

Model County Tickets for the Club & County Draw 2023 are on sale from members of Oulart-The Ballagh GAA Committee. Thirty prizes are on offer for each of the three draws, with a car as first prize each draw. T

he first draw will be held on 26th April while the 2nd and 3rd draws will take place on 31st May. Tickets are €50 each and by buying from your local club you are helping with the club’s fundraising efforts as well as helping Wexford GAA.

Oulart Christmas Lights

It is with regret that the current Lights Committee are retiring as and from January 2023. The village is a beautiful sight when lit up at Christmas time and it has great potential for a new committee with fresh ideas etc.

The formation of a new committee would be a great opportunity for parents of local children to get involved. Any information needed on the equipment or funds can be had by contacting Jane at 087-1229077 or Tina at 086-8849585

C.O.W.S. News

Members of The Community of Oulart Women’s Society started their Course in Basket Weaving last Saturday, 1st April in Oulart Community Centre, with thanks to the WWETB Adult & Community Education Programme.

The C.O.W.S. have other initiatives in the pipe-line such as the creation of a Mural in the village and they have organised a fund-raising Table Quiz in Oulart Community Centre on Sunday 16th April at 8pm. Tables can be pre-booked by calling 087-1006437. €20 per table of 4. The support of families, groups and individuals in the parish and beyond,would be greatly appreciated.

Oulart Active Retired

The Annual General Meeting of Oulart Active Retirement Group will be held on Tuesday 11th April, at 2pm in Oulart Community Centre. New members are always welcome to join the local Active Retirement group.

Mass Times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10 am.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Oulart at 8pm. The Church of St. John The Baptist, The Ballagh will host the Good Friday Ceremonies for the parish at 3pm.The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday will be celebrated in The Ballagh at 6.30pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Mass on Easter Sunday in The Ballagh is at 10 am and in Oulart at 11am.

OYLEGATE

Monthly Parish Draw

The winners of the March parish draw were first. prize €200: Frankie Kehoe, second. – fifth. runner-up prizes of €50 each: Nick Hayden, Kevin O’Kane, Matt O’Connor and Alan Quigley. The April parish draw will take place on Sunday, April 30.

GAA Past Players Reunion

Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA club are hosting a reunion for the 1963 senior hurling and camogie teams and for the officials of those teams, plus ALL hurlers of the 1950s and 1960s. Also included are the junior camogie team of 1987 and the other intermediate team of 1992 and the officials of those teams. An invitation is also extended to the club officers of the 50’s and 60’s.

This event will take place on April 16 in Oylegate Community Centre commencing at 6 p.m. for invited guests. Open to other past players, current players and supporters at 8 p.m.

Invitations are already circulated but if you have been overlooked, please contact Séamus Heffernan at 086 1542283. A great night is anticipated.

ICA Notes

The next ICA meeting will take place on April 5 at 7.30 p.m. in the community centre, new members always welcome.

Baby and Toddler Group

Glenbrien Baby and Toddler Group meets every Tuesday during Primary School Term Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

This is an opportunity for young children and their carers (parents/grandparents/childminders) to meet. For more information contact Ana Egan at 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor at 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

Holy Week Ceremonies – Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Suppe, Oylegate 7 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m. A Holy Hour of Adoration at the Altar of Repose follows Masses.

Good Friday: Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross Oylegate 3 p.m., Glenbrien 5 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Oylegate 6.30 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass Glenbrien 9.30 a.m., Oylegate: 10.30 a.m. (Salt will be blessed at Sunday Masses)

Trócaire Donations – Please return your donations to the church this week. It would be greatly appreciated if coins could be converted to notes.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, 13th, May at 11 a.m.

Church Envelope Contributions 2023 – The Envelope Boxes for 2023 are available for collection in the church. If you do not use the envelopes, you are encouraged to make a donation to the church fund by making an annual cheque or cash donation or through a bank account,

Account Name: Oylegate Parish Church. Bank: Bank of Ireland, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy. IBAN: IE44 BOFI 906566 24140788. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

TOMBRACK

Big Clean Up 2023

The next scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.