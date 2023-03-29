Around the Districts: Marshalstown-Castledockrell to Tombrack

Ange Valentinoviciude, Melissa Murphy and Ellaen McCabe at the Enniscorthy Community College of Further Education Open Day.

Get Well Wishes

Get well to all from the Parish who are ill at home, in hospitals or nursing homes at present. Wishing all well for the future. Thanks to those caring for those who are ill or housebound especially family members/relatives.

Webcam

Both churches in the Parish have webcams. All church services in them can be viewed by those who are unable to attend church in their local area for whatever reason. Go to churchmedia.ie followed by either Marshalstown or Castledockrell church. Castledockrell also has a Facebook Page–allsaintschurchcastledockrell.

Birthdays

Congratulations to those from the Parish who celebrated their birthdays recently especially those who had significant birthdays. Hope all enjoyed them.

Holy Week & Easter Ceremonies

Tuesday, 4th April: Chrism Mass 7.30p.m. in St Aidan’s Cathedral.

Wednesday, 5th April; Reconciliation Service for the Pastoral area–7.30p.m. St Aidan’s Cathedral.

Thursday, 6th April–Holy Thursday; Mass 6p.m. St Aidan’s Cathedral followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose; Mass 7.30p.m. St Senan’s followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose; Mass 7.30p.m. Marshalstown. Please note no Adoration at the Altar of Repose this year.

Friday, 7th April–Good Friday: Reconciliation Service for the Pastoral area 12 noon St Aidan’s Cathedral; Passion 3p.m. Castledockrell. & St Senan’s; 5p.m. Stations of the Cross to Vinegar Hill; 7p.m. Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion St. Aidan’s.

Saturday, 8th April–Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7p.m. St. Senan’s; Easter Vigil 8p.m. Marshalstown; Easter Vigil 9p.m. St Aidan’s, Easter water will be blessed.

Sunday, 9th April–Easter Sunday: 6.30a.m. Mass on Vinegar Hill; Mass 9.30a.m. Castledockrell; 10a.m. & 12noon Mass St Aidan’s; 11a.m. Mass St Senan’s, Salt will be blessed at Mass - Please leave in Church before Mass (with your name on it).

Mass

There will be Mass every Tuesday at 9.30a.m. in Marshalstown Church and every Thursday at 9.30a.m. in Castledockrell Church. Changes will be announced at the weekend Masses in both churches.

Adoration

It is hoped to resume Eucharistic Adoration soon in Marshalstown Church. If you are interested please ring Pat Pierce 0872244675 of the Diocesan Adoration Committee.

Adoration in Castledockrell Church is on Thursdays after 9.30a.m. Mass from 10a.m. to 12 noon.

Winners

Congratulations to the boys and girls of Marshalstown Castledockrell GAA Club who won Best Sporting Group at St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Enniscorthy. Well done to you all.

Meetings

Marshalstown Pastoral Council Meeting is on Tuesday, 25th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre. Marshalstown Finance Committee Meeting is on Thursday, 27th April at 8p.m. in the Community Centre.

Road Closed

The road between Scarawalsh roundabout and the Ballycarney Inn is closed from 7a.m. to 7p.m. daily from 22nd to 31st March.

Lotto Results

Marshalstown Castledockrell GAA Club Lotto results for Thursday, 23rd March are Jackpot €15,000. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn 1, 10, 19, 24. Three Match Three winners James Morris, (Ballywilliamroe), JJ Doyle, (Coolnahorna) and Mary Kinsella, (Munfin) who won €35 each. Thanks for your continued support.

Notes Deadline

Notes deadline is now Sunday 6p.m. (time I need the notes by). Items received after that time will be included in the following week’s notes if date of event has not passed.

Flowers

Donations of flowers would be appreciated to decorate Castledockrell Church for Easter Sunday and may be left into the church after the Good Friday ceremonies or early on Holy Saturday. Thanks to those who have donated in previous years.

Newsletter

Items for Castledockrell Newsletter should be received by Wednesday at the latest each week to guarantee inclusion the following weekend. Please ensure correct information is given. It is your responsibility to ensure that details given are correct.

First Holy Communion

Castledockrell National School First Holy Communion is in Castledockrell Church on Sunday, 7th May at 9.30a.m. Marshalstown National School First Holy Communion is in Marshalstown Church on Saturday, 27th May at 11a.m.

Church News

Details of Mass Times in the Pastoral area St. Aidan’s and St. Senan’s , Enniscorthy and Marshalstown and Castledockrell Churches along with how to book anniversaries, baptisms, weddings, etc are all on the Church Newsletters. Changes in weekday Masses may be announced at weekend Masses. The emergency number to contact Fr. Paddy, Fr. Tom or Fr. Billy is 087 2710478. In the case of something less urgent please ring St. Aidan’s Parish Office on 053 9235777 or St. Senan’s Parish Office on 053 9261729 leave a short message to include your name and a contact number and someone will be in touch with you as soon as they can.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Bereavement

The sympathy of the community is extended to the family and friends of the late Gerard Finn, Killoscully, Co. Tipperary (formerly Kilcormack, Oulart) who passed to his eternal reward on Thursday 23rd March.

He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Stasia. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his cherished daughters Emer and Aine, brothers Aidan and Paul, sisters Helen, Edel (Nolan) and Mary (Hennebery), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and their families, neighbours and friends.

Gerard was laid to rest in the New Cemetery, Ballinahinch on Monday 27th March after Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam.

Coffee morning - thanks

Nicola Doyle, Glynnranny who will be volunteering in Tanzania, Africa, in the very near future, wishes to thank everyone who attended and supported her Coffee Morning in Oulart Community Centre, last Sunday 26th March. A total of €2,200 was raised and it will go towards buying equipment, supplies and other resources for children with Special Needs in Arusha, Tanzania. Míle buíochas do chách.

Ballaghkeene N.S. Bingo

Ballaghkeene N.S. will hold a Bingo Fundraiser in The Ballagh Community Centre on Thursday 30th March at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7.15pm. There will be great cash prizes on the night. One book will cost €10 while you can get 2 books for €15 and 3 books for €20.

Camogie Stars

Congratulations to Oulart-The Ballagh senior camogie players Aideen Brennan, Aoife Dunne, Mary Leacy, Anais Curran and Shelley Kehoe who were named on the AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year 2021/22 and further honour was bestowed on Shelley when she was awarded the AIB Leinster Player of the Year.

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Four Oulart-The Ballagh hurlers, corner-back Lee Harpur, mid-fielder Jack Dunne, corner-forward Jason Rossiter and full-forward Cian O’Connor helped Wexford to victory over Kerry, in Portlaoise, last Saturday. Michael Jacob is team-manager and his sister Helena is one of the selectors. The minor team will be in action again, this coming Saturday, when they take on Dublin, in Wexford Park, at 2pm. Best of luck to players and management.

Club Lotto

The numbers drawn on Monday 20th March were 2, 27, 28, 29 and the Bonus Ball was 7. There was no winner of the Jackpot. The following Lucky Dip winners will each receive €30- Daniel Sinnott, Pat Ryan, Fiona Doran, Sadhbh O’Hanlon and 2 Toms and Kate. The next draw will be held on Monday, 3rd April.

Mass times

Three Masses are celebrated in the parish each weekend. The Vigil Mass in The Ballagh is at 7pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Sunday Mass in Oulart is at 11 am. The Vigil Mass in neighbouring Monageer is at 6pm and in Kilmuckridge at 7pm while there is a Sunday Mass in Blackwater and Monageer at 10 am.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Oulart at 8pm. The Church of St. John The Baptist, The Ballagh will host the Good Friday Ceremonies for the parish at 3pm.The Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday will be celebrated in The Ballagh at 6.30pm and in Oulart at 8pm. Mass on Easter Sunday in The Ballagh is at 10 am and in Oulart at 11 am.

GAA/Camogie Membership

Membership fees are now due for 2023 and registration can be done on Foireann.ie or by contacting any club officer. All players from Little Warriors to Adult, camogie and hurling, must be registered so as to be covered by insurance.

The Club will hold a final Registration night in Oulart Community Centre, on 28th March, 7pm-9pm to facilitate the registration process. For assistance, contact Jenna on 086-0594377 for Camogie, and Liz on 087-7560871 for hurling.

G.A.A. Night of Entertainment

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Oulart-The Ballagh G.A.A. Club’s night of music, singing and entertainment, planned for Saturday 25th March, had to be postponed. It will be re-scheduled and tickets already bought will be valid for the new date.

OYLEGATE

ICA Notes

The next ICA meeting will take place on April 5 at 7.30 p.m. in the community centre – new members always welcome.

Epilepsy Ireland

The church gate collection for Epilepsy Ireland in Oylegate and Glenbrien realised €374.83. Thanks to everyone who supported the cause.

Baby and Toddler Group

Glenbrien Baby and Toddler Group meets every Tuesday during Primary School Term Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. For more information contact Ana Egan at 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor at 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

St Patrick’s Day Mass Basket collection – The collection raised the following totals. Oylegate: €360 Glenbrien: €320.

The proceeds of the collection will go towards a Diocesan Fund to assist in the training of lay people for future ministry in parishes. As the number of priests decline, it will be necessary to train lay people for the ministry of Catechist.

Holy Week Ceremonies – Holy week begins on Sunday, April 2. Palm will be blessed at the weekend Masses.

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Oylegate 7.0 p.m. Glenbrien 8 p.m. A Holy Hour of Adoration at the Altar of Repose follows Masses.

Good Friday: Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross: Oylegate 3 p.m. Glenbrien 5 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: Oylegate 6.30 p.m., Glenbrien 8 p.m.

Confessions: Confessions will be available in the Prayer Room in St David’s Church on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Parish First Communions – Glenbrien: Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Oylegate: Saturday, 13th, May at 11 a.m.

Eucharistic Adoration – Adoration takes place in the Prayer Room in Oylegate church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 1. p.m.

Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in Glenbrien church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.

Church Envelope Contributions 2023 – The Envelope Boxes for 2023 are available for collection in the church. To save on printing costs, the Boxes are issued to those who use them to make donations on a regular basis. If you do not use the envelopes, you are encouraged to make a donation to the church fund by making an annual cheque or cash donation or through a bank account. Account Name: Oylegate Parish Church. Bank: Bank of Ireland, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy. IBAN: IE44 BOFI 906566 24140788. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

TOMBRACK

Big Clean Up 2023

The scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Craan – Saturday, April 1, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m. Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.

Table quiz for Alzheimer Society

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside Camolin on Thursday April 6 (Holy Thursday) at 8.30 p.m. Table of 4 €40. Lots of prizes on the night. Please support this worthy cause.