Around the Districts: Blackwater to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

Anne Mahon and Helena Byrne at the Great Irish Bake, in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital, in Clohamon Community Hall.

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement are holding a table quiz in Saucer’s Bar on April 14 at 8.30 p.m.

We are on a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and 1798 Centre on April 17. Car pooling from church car park at 10.30 a.m. Lunch at Wheelock’s on way home.

We have a scenic river cruise from New Ross to Waterford City on May 20. Bookings available. Bookings for Scenic River Cruise to 087 6704544.

Thanks to Annie Murphy for very interesting demonstration on Sign Language at our last meeting. Next meeting is on Monday, April 24, in the hall. New members always welcome.

BREE-GALBALLY

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house (Y21Y135 ) from March 27th. Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto results

Numbers drawn on 29th March were 10,11,12,18. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Michael Murphy, Anne Long, Michael & Mary Brennan, Tony Ryan, Eoin Murphy, Niall Byrne. Next draw 12th April with jackpot €4,400.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7 -8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County Swimming Final on April 14th.

Best wishes to the 15 swimmers representing the local community games in the Co Final on Friday next 14th April in Enniscorthy Swimming pool at 5.30pm. Best wishes also to the local Handballers and gymnasts in their county final due shortly.

Places are still available in Art, Handwriting and Talent. For any details on events see Community Games website or contact local coordinator Clare Doyle at bree-davidstown@communitygames.eu

Bree AC News

Congratulations to Ava Wilson and to Sarah O’Brien on winning medals at the National Indoor Championships in Athlone recently. Ava won the gold medal in the U13 High Jump and the silver medal in the U13 Long Jump and Sarah won the silver medal in the U14 High Jump. Also taking part in the National Indoors were Kiera Wilson and Lea Bolger. The club’s next outing is Ferrybank AC Open Sports on Sunday 16th April.

New Bus Service Route 384

Five return services per day, Monday to Saturday and four return services per day on Sunday. The service will provide improved connectivity around Wexford and Enniscorthy stopping through villages and areas such as Glynn, Killurin, Ballyhogue, Bree, Wilton and Tomnalosset. Timetable available at LocalLink website.

CAIM

Clothes collection

There will be a clothes collection in Caim National School on Thursday April 20. Cash4Clothes will collect clothing, paired shoes, belts, handbags, towels, curtains and blankets. Please leave bags into the school before 9.30 a.m. on the day of collection.

Proceeds from the clothes collection will go towards resources for the school. Thank you for your generous support of our clothes collections to dateCaim Notes

Pilates

Pilates continues on Monday nights in Caim Community Centre, at 6.30 p.m. and again at 8.30.

Caim Youth Club

Caim Youth Club is held on Friday nights at 7 p.m.

Caim Mens Shed

Caim Mens Shed is held on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Further details contact Paddy at 087 6341532.

Caim Vintage Club

The annual Terry Barnes memorial road run will take place on Sunday April 23. Proceeds will go to Wexford Cardiac Unit and the new Sensory room in Caim National School.

Church notes

Mass Times: Mass times for Caim are Sunday morning 10 a.m.; Wednesday morning 9.30 a.m.

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30p.m. All are welcome.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Michael English coming to Kildavin

An unforgettable night of music and entertainment is promised at Spellman Park, Kildavin on Saturday night, May 6, when the community welcomes music star Michael English.

Michael will be supported by Stacey Breen, with doors opening at 7.30pm and all advised to be there early. Large dance floor, seating available and licenced bar. Contactless payments available on night. Tickets are €25 plus booking fee and are available from Eventbrite or from any club members.

C.P.R. training

Hands of Life Training will take place on Wednesday, April 19 in Kildavin GAA club rooms. To book a place please contact Sheila on 087 763 4510.

Weavers’ Cottages Museum

Come and visit the Weavers’ Cottages Museum which were once the home of local weavers dating back to the 17th century and now houses many artefacts of the cottage weaving industry. See our newly restrung loom.

Opening Times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.00am–4.00pm, Tuesday 9.00am–2.00pm–Friday: 9.00am–1.00pm. Saturday and Sunday, please phone 053 9376749.

Teenage Disco

Kildavin Clonegal G.A.A have announced their first Teenage Disco in the Spellman Park, Kildavin on Friday, May 5, from 9pm – 12am with DJ John Lacey. Cost of entry €10, mineral bar only and fully supervised. Tickets on sale soon with Eventbrite or locally.

Website

Don’t forget that you can advertise any upcoming events on the clonegalkildavin.ie website. Or you can tell us of stories or achievements in our local area. Maybe you are planning a meeting or want to start a group or a class. Whatever is local is of interest to us.

We are delighted to share your achievements and plans with all. Send your information to info@clonegalkildavin.ie.

Notes contact

Anyone, who wishes to have upcoming events, wedding occasions, birthday wishes or local news, to be issued on the local Clonegal/Kildavin Community Section of the Guardian can email clonegalkildavinnotes@gmail.com.

CLONROCHE

New dance venue

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

FERNS

Active Retirement

The monthly meeting of Ferns & District Active Retirement Association will be held in the Pastoral Centre on Thursday, April 13 at 2.30 p.m. The Active Retirement Association helps retired people to enjoy a full and active social life. Our club, founded and active since 2004, welcomes new members to join

Ferns ‘Elite Runners’, who do a fun-run for charity each year, generously contributed to our club recently. To Loran Murphy and fellow runners a sincere thank you.

Rediscovering Ancient Connections

Wexford Tourism Ambassadors for the Rediscovering Ancient Connections Project are hosting a céilí in the Courtyard Bar and Restaurant in Ferns on April 22 at 7.30 p.m. This is an open and free event to the local community. See abartaheritage.ie for further details.

Tombrack Big Clean Up 2023

The next scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m. Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.

Local Link bus service

Local Link Wexford run a bus service from Clologue via Ferns, Ballyduff & Camolin to Gorey every Tuesday & Friday morning, returning in early afternoon.There are scheduled stops but they can also pick passengers up from their homes, offering a door to door service along the route.

Booking is required by calling 053 901 1828. You can also register once and a seat can be reserved for you every week. Call 053 901 1828 or email: wexford@locallink.ie for further information on timetable & fares.Or check timetable on Local Link website: www.locallinkwexford.ie/timetables.Free travel pass accepted and children under 5 travel free.Please SHARE as it’s important that people are aware of this service, we may be in danger of loosing it if it’s not used.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Duffry Social Club

The Duffry Social Club is returning after three years break due to covid. The first meeting is on April 12th from 2pm to 5pm and will continue next Wednesday April 19th and every Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm. We look forward to welcoming back former members and new members are also very welcome to come and enjoy an afternoon of chat, bingo, cards and refreshments. Ballindaggin House of Stories

The next Ballindaggin House of Stories is on Thursday April 13th at 8 pm in Ballindaggin Hall. A great night of music, song and stories. Refreshments served. Come along and join the performers on the night and enjoy a great few hours of entertainment.

Camogie

Well done to the Duffry Rovers Feile camogie team who won the Slaney Festival last week defeating Kilrush in the final on a scoreline of 1-3 to 2 points. The girls will now go on to represent Wexford in the Feile 2023 in Mayo.

Kiltealy School

Split the pot winner last week was Eabha Sheehan who won €120. The next draw will be on Monday April 17th after school holidays.

The next clothes collection for the school is on Monday May 15th. Your continued support is much appreciated for much needed school funds.

Strictly Come Dancing

Well done to all our fabulous dancing couples who provided great entertainment on Friday night in The Riverside Park Hotel at Anna’s fundraiser for Heart Unit, Crumlin Hospital. The event which was sold out was a huge success. Great credit to all involved.

Bunclody Adventure Hub

Bunclody Adventure Hub is hosting an Open Day for the community Saturday April 15th, 10 am to 4 pm. Chat with instructors, Paddle Sports Club offering information on their club and how to join, half hour sit on top kayaking session (dress appropriately to get wet), bring old footwear if you would like to paddle. Refreshments available on the day.