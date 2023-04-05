Around the Districts: Blackwater to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

Ella Whelan, Victoria Kirpylow and Aaron Hay at the Rock bands gig in the Presentation Centre.

Table Quiz

Blackwater Active Retirement Association invites all to a fundraising Table Quiz in the Saucers Pub on Friday April 14 at 8.30 p.m. Entry fee is €40 per team of 4. We look forward to your support.

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement Association extends an invitation to all members and friends, county-wide, to join us for a mini-holiday in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, Co. Donegal from May 10 to May 14. Breakfast and evening meals are included, as well as a Gala Night of entertainment with Red Hurley and/or Dominic Kirwan or Brendan Shine. The cost of the all-in trip is €439 pps. For further information and booking, please phone Margaret at 087 6703242.

Upcoming Trips: In April a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and the 1798 Centre and in May a Scenic Cruise on the River Barrow from New Ross to Waterford.

There is also Indoor Bowling in Blackwater Hall every Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

New members are most welcome to join Blackwater ARA.

BREE-GALBALLY

Parish Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7.30pm in Galbally. Good Friday: Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ 3pm in Bree Parish Church. Stations of the Cross in Bellevue 7pm and Galbally 7pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Ceremonies 6.30pm in Bree and and 8pm in Galbally. Easter Sunday: Mass of Resurrection 9am in Bellevue and 10am in Bree.

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house (Y21Y135) from March 27th.

Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Table Quiz

Table Quiz in Hammels Lounge, Bree on Thursday 6th April at 9pm in aid of the Wexford Academy of Irish Dancing. Table of 4 is €20.

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto results

Numbers drawn on 29th March were 10,11,12,18. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Michael Murphy, Anne Long, Michael & Mary Brennan, Tony Ryan, Eoin Murphy, Niall Byrne. Next draw 12th April with jackpot €4,400.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7 -8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County Swimming Final on April 14th.

CAIM

Clothes collection

There will be a clothes collection in Caim National School on Thursday April 20. Cash4Clothes will collect clothing, paired shoes, belts, handbags, towels, curtains and blankets. Please leave bags into the school before 9.30 a.m. on the day of collection. Proceeds from the clothes collection will go towards resources for the school. Thank you for your generous support of our clothes collections to dateCaim Notes

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Mary Roche, Ballybrannis, whose funeral took place in Caim last week. May Mary rest in peace.

Duffry Rovers

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are holding a Monster Draw with €12,000 in Prizes. Tickets can be had from Committee Members. The first draw will be held on March 31.

Pilates

Pilates continues on Monday nights in Caim Community Centre, at 6.30 p.m. and again at 8.30.

Caim Youth Club

Caim Youth Club is held on Friday nights at 7 p.m.

Caim Mens Shed

Caim Mens Shed is held on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Further details contact Paddy at 087 6341532.

Caim Vintage Club

The annual Terry Barnes memorial road run will take place on Sunday April 23. Proceeds will go to Wexford Cardiac Unit and the new Sensory room in Caim National School.

Table Quiz

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are holding a Table Quiz on EasterMonday April 10 at 8.30 p.m. in Ballindaggin Hall. All are welcome.

Church notes

Mass Times: Mass times for Caim are Sunday morning 10 a.m.; Wednesday morning 9.30 a.m.

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30p.m. All are welcome.

Easter Cermonies in Caim: Good Friday, Celebration of the Lords Passion is at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, Mass is at 10 a.m.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Michael English coming to Kildavin

An unforgettable night of music and entertainment is promised at Spellman Park, Kildavin on Saturday night, May 6, when the community welcomes music star Michael English.

Michael will be supported by Stacey Breen, with doors opening at 7.30pm and all advised to be there early. Large dance floor, seating available and licenced bar. Contactless payments available on night. Tickets are €25 plus booking fee and are available from Eventbrite or from any club members.

C.P.R. training

Hands of Life Training will take place on Wednesday, April 19 in Kildavin GAA club rooms. To book a place please contact Sheila on 087 763 4510.

Holy Week Ceremonies

Holy Week Ceremonies are as follows: April 2–Passion Sunday, Mass times as on a normal. Holy Thursday, April 6, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6.30pm in Clonegal. Good Friday, April 7, Passion of the Lord at 3.00pm in Clonegal and Stations of the Cross at 6.30pm in Kildavin. Holy Saturday, April 8 Easter Vigil at 6.30pm in Clonegal. April 9, Easter Sunday, Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am in Kildavin.

Teenage Disco

Kildavin Clonegal G.A.A have announced their first Teenage Disco in the Spellman Park, Kildavin on Friday, May 5, from 9pm – 12am with DJ John Lacey. Cost of entry €10, mineral bar only and fully supervised. Tickets on sale soon with Eventbrite or locally.

FERNS

Rediscovering Ancient Connections

Wexford Tourism Ambassadors for the Rediscovering Ancient Connections Project are hosting a céilí in the Courtyard Bar and Restaurant in Ferns on April 22 at 7.30 p.m. This is an open and free event to the local community. See abartaheritage.ie for further details.

Sliabh Buidhe Rovers AC

Sliabh Buidhe Rovers AC held their AGM last on Wednesday February 1 in Ferns Community Centre with the following elected.

Life president: Vesty O’Neill and Donal Murphy. Chairman: Lukie Kehoe. Vice-chairman: Raymond Byrne. Secretary: Louise Kehoe. Treasurer: Pat O’Neill. PRO: Niall O’Connor/David Leonard. Men’s Captain: Myles Gibbons. Ladies Captain: Sian Law.

Committee: Lukie Kehoe, Louise Kehoe, Pat O’Neill, Elisa Leacy, Mairead O’Neill, Niall O’Connor, Ciara Nolan, Raymond Byrne, David Leonard, Eugene Doherty, Myles Gibbons, Adrian Doyle, Sian Law, Mairead O’Neill, Billy Harpur, Marguerite Byrne, Belinda Kehoe, Tommy Jordan, Tommy Levingston.

Thanks to everyone who attended and best of luck for 2023.

Tombrack Big Clean Up 2023

The next scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.

GLENBRIEN

Parish Draw

In appreciation for your continued support our monthy Parish Draw prize money will increase to €200 & €50 x4. The cost of the monthly ticket will not increase.

Seniors Party

We are looking forward to hosting our Seniors Party on Saturday April 22 in O’Brien’s Inn. Invites will be delivered soon, please RSVP to the number on the back of the invite. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Holy Week

The following are the Mass times for the parish for Holy Week. Holy Thursday Kiltealy 7 pm. Good Friday Caim 7 pm. Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Ballindaggin 7 pm. Easter Sunday–Kiltealy 9 am, Caim 10 am, Ballindaggin 11.30 am.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to Ann Cooper, Mohurry, Kiltealy on the recent death of her brother James Byrne, London and formerly Cametigue, Bunclody. James was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Bunclody on Thursday last following the funeral Mass in Kilmyshall Church.

Deepest sympathy also to the family relations and friends of Kathleen Sinnott, Ballybreen, Killanne who died on Friday March 24th. Burial took place in Ballindaggin Cemetery following the funeral Mass in St. Colman’s Church.

May they both rest in peace.

First Confessions

Children from 2nd class Kiltealy and Ballindaggin Schools made their first confessions last week. The ceremony was held in Ballindaggin Church on Thursday and in Kiltealy Church on Friday and was attended by parents, teachers and family members. Appropriate songs were beautifully rendered by the higher classes. We wish the children well as they prepare for their first Holy Communion.

Duffry Rovers Monster Draw

The following are the winners of the Duffry Rovers GAA & Camogie Club first draw which was held at the club rooms on Saturday March 31st.

1st prize €500–Ballindaggin Development Group. 2nd €200–Deirdre Banville. 3rd €100–Darragh O’Connor. 4th €100–Peter Byrne. 5th €100 Ken Hemmingway. The next draw will be at the end of April. You can enter the draw any month for €10 per month.

Strictly Come Dancing

Anna’s Strictly Come Dancing in The Riverside Park Hotel Good Friday night April 7th at 7.30 pm in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (Cardiac Unit).Tickets €15, All proceeds going to Heart Unit, Crumlin Hospital. Please come along and support this very worthy cause.

Music session

There will be a music session in Kiltealy Hall Saturday April 8th at 8PM. Great entertainment. All are welcome.

Table quiz

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club annual table quiz will be held on bank holiday Easter Monday April 10th at 8.30 pm in Ballindaggin Hall Raffle on the night also.

Tables of four €10 per adult, underage €5. Teas served. All support is welcome.

Kiltealy School

Split the pot winner last week was Eabha Sheehan who won €120. The next draw will be on Monday April 17th after school holidays. The next clothes collection for the school is on Monday May 15th.

Easter Special at Rathnure Bingo

Rathnure drive in Bingo Easter Special returns Easter Monday April 10th at 3 pm in Rathnure Soccer Pitch!! Big money to be won, over €3,000 in prize money, snowball stands at €800. Great fun for all the family. Eircode Y21F5F9.

Bunclody Adventure Hub

Bunclody Adventure Hub is hosting an Open Day for the community Saturday April 15th, 10 am to 4 pm.

Ballindaggin House of Stories

Ballindaggin House of Stories is on Thursday April 13th at 8pm in Ballindaggin Hall. A great night of music, song and stories. Refreshments served.

Happy Easter

A very happy Easter to all readers and contributors of Kiltealy Ballindaggin notes.