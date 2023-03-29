Around the Districts: Ballyduff to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

Table quiz

A table quiz in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be held in The Parkside, Camolin on Thursday April 6 (Holy Thursday) at 8.30 p.m. Table of 4 €40. Lots of prizes on the night. Please support this worthy cause. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland supports over 90 people living with Dementia and their families in Wexford.

BALLYMURN

Over The water Vintage news

Reserve Easter Sunday 9th April for the Over the Water Vintage Club Spring Road Run, based from Castlebridge Community Centre. It is in aid of Castlebridge Church. Registration from 11.30am . Take off at 12.30.

Deepest Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Collette Redmond, Kilmallock who passed away last week. May she rest in peace.

GAA Club lotto

This weeks lotto numbers: 3, 21, 27 & 29. No winner, No Match 3. Lucky Dips: Siobhan Kehoe & Mairead T Cummins. Next draw 29th March. Jackpot €10,000.

BLACKWATER

Active Retirement

Blackwater Active Retirement Association extends an invitation to all members and friends, county-wide, to join us for a mini-holiday in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, Co. Donegal from May 10 to May 14. Breakfast and evening meals are included, as well as a Gala Night of entertainment with Red Hurley and/or Dominic Kirwan or Brendan Shine. The cost of the all-in trip is €439 pps. For further information and booking, please phone Margaret at 087 6703242.

A table quiz will be held in Whelan’s Bar at 8.30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Entry is €40 per team of four.

Upcoming Trips: In April a visit to Enniscorthy Castle and the 1798 Centre and in May a Scenic Cruise on the River Barrow from New Ross to Waterford.

There is also Indoor Bowling in Blackwater Hall every Thursday night at 7.30 p.m.

New members are most welcome to join Blackwater ARA.

BREE-GALBALLY

Spring Clean

This year’s Spring Clean in Bree Parish will take place during the first two weeks of April. People are asked to help in their area by cleaning the road verges before growth starts Materials such as bags, gloves and high visibility vests are available at either Hammel’s Centra shop or at Jutta O’Meara’s house ( Y21Y135 ) from March 27th. Filled bags can be left either on the gravel area outside Jutta O’Meara’s house or at the Bullaun (grass triangle with birch trees) Sparrowsland. These will be collected after 17th April by Wexford County Council Environment Department.

Edermine Ferry 50

Edermine Ferry rowing club is celebrating 50 years as a club this year. We are wondering if any locals have old photos ( anywhere from the 80s to 00s) please contact our chairperson Bernie on 087 904 4472.

Bree Macra

Congratulations to Sarah Byrne, Ballyhogue, who was Runner Up in last weeks’ Impromptu Public Speaking All Ireland Final in Ennis. Sarah spoke on the topics of friendship, cyclists and space travel. The Club will be hosting a Social in Hammel’s Of Bree on Friday, 31st March.

Bree AC News

Best wishes to Bree AC athletes Ava Wilson, Sarah O’Brien, Lea Bolger and Kiera Wilson in the National Indoor Athletic Championships next weekend in Athlone. Other upcoming events for the club are St Senan’s AC, Ferrybank AC and St Abban’s AC Open Sports, Adamstown AC Spring League and Bree AC AGM / Award Night. See Bree AC facebook page for further details.

Bootcamp Classes

Exercise classes continue in Bree Community Centre on Monday evenings 6.30 -7.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9.15-10.15am. Outdoor Classes take place on Bree Community Tennis Courts on Wednesday evenings 7-8pm and Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am.

Community Games News

Closing dates for Bree Davidstown Cloughbawn Community Games U10-16 Swimming, U9-15 Gymnastics and U13 -16 Handball is Wednesday, 29th March. Spaces are limited. Text Clare on 0874151350. See Community Games–Events for full details. Local area Chess and Draughts classes take place in Bree Community Centre from 7-8.30pm each Tuesday evening. Cost is €2 with max €5 per family. County finals for most of these events take place beginning with the Swimming Final on the 14th April.

Scoil Mhuire Ballyhogue

We are now open for 2023/2024 school year enrolment. Please contact us on 053 92 47677 or visit our school website www.scoilmhuireballyhogue.ie for further information.

New Bus Service Route 384

Five return services per day, Monday to Saturday and four return services per day on Sunday. The service will provide improved connectivity around Wexford and Enniscorthy stopping through villages and areas such as Glynn, Killurin, Ballyhogue, Bree, Wilton and Tomnalossett. Timetable available at LocalLink website.

Galbally NS Enrolments

Scoil Eoin Baiste, Galbally is now taking enrolments for the 2023/24 school year. Please contact our school office if you wish to visit our school or meet our staff. Contact details 053 9247622, email office.scoileoinbaiste@gmail.com

Ballyhogue GAA Lotto results

Numbers drawn on 15th March were 2, 11, 12, 15. No Jackpot winner. Match 3’s–Nicholas & Eithne Doyle, Michael Murphy, Colin Levingstone, Janet Daly. Next draw 29th March. Next jackpot is €4,200.

CAIM

Church notes

Mass Times: Mass times for Caim are Sunday morning 10 a.m.; Wednesday morning 9.30 a.m.

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30p.m. All are welcome.

Easter Cermonies in Caim: Good Friday, Celebration of the Lords Passion is at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, Mass is at 10 a.m.

Duffry Rovers

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are holding a Monster Draw with €12,000 in Prizes. Tickets can be had from Committee Members. The first draw will be held on March 31.

Pilates

Pilates continues on Monday nights in Caim Community Centre, at 6.30 p.m. and again at 8.30.

Caim Youth Club

Caim Youth Club is held on Friday nights at 7 p.m.

Caim Mens Shed

Caim Mens Shed is held on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Further details contact Paddy at 087 6341532.

Caim Vintage Club

The annual Terry Barnes memorial road run will take place on Sunday April 23. Proceeds will go to Wexford Cardiac Unit and the new Sensory room in Caim National School.

Table Quiz

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are holding a Table Quiz on EasterMonday April 10 at 8.30 p.m. in Ballindaggin Hall. All are welcome.

Soccer result

Caim United beat Corach Ramblers 3-2 last Sunday.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Lotto results

There was no winner or online winner of the Kildavin-Clonegal GAA and Ben Mulhall Park lotto draw of €10,000 held on Sunday, March 19. Numbers drawn were 2, 21, 23 and 25. Winners that matched three were J/W c/o Larry Lennon, Kildavin and Patsy Kelly, Kildavin, both receiving €75 each. Seller’s prize: Martin Byrne.

Winners of our ‘Paddy’s Day’ thank you draw were: Jane Hayden, Crowsgrove (€500), Chloe Kenny, Clonegal (€100), Mary Murphy Clonegal c/o Brian Plunkett (€100), Pat Murphy, Clonegal (€100), Ciara Moran, Clonegal (€100) and Yvonne Dunne Clonegal (€100).

Next draw will take place in Osborne’s, Clonegal on Sunday, April 2, at 9.30 p.m. Tickets are also available to purchase through ‘Club Force’. You can download this app and get instant results notification. This will make purchasing a line for the draw as easy as three clicks of a mouse. Tickets cost €2 per line or three lines for €5. Tickets must be purchased before 6 p.m. cut off time.

Teenage Disco

Kildavin-Clonegal GAA have announced their first Teenage Disco in the Spellman Park, Kildavin on Friday, May 5, from 9 p.m. to midnight with DJ John Lacey. Cost of entry €10, mineral bar only and fully supervised. Tickets on sale soon with Eventbrite or locally.

Clonegal Tidy Village Association

Clonegal Tidy Village Association will hold its next meeting in St Brigid’s Hall on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. All are most welcome.

Clonegal Tidy Village Association would like to thank Paul Beirnes of PB Property Maintenance for power washing the Wicklow Way Park, free of charge. Tidy Village is most grateful to Paul. Paul’s contact details: Watch House Village, Clonegal. Mobile: 085 2553273. Visit Paul on his Facebook page: facebook.com/pbpmaintenance.

Kildavin-Clonegal GAA concert

A night of music and entertainment is promised at Spellman Park, Kildavin on Saturday night, May 5, when the community welcomes music star Michael English. Michael will be supported by Stacey Breen. More information to follow. Tickets on sale soon.

Items for Parish Newsletter

Local organisations and groups are welcome to place items of interest for the community in our newsletter. All items for the newsletter should be emailed to pmjhughes@yahoo.ie or myshallparishnewsletter@hotmail.com on or before Wednesday afternoon.

Website

Don’t forget that you can advertise any upcoming events on the clonegalkildavin.ie website. Or you can tell us of stories or achievements in our local area. Maybe you are planning a meeting or want to start a group or a class. Whatever is local is of interest to us. We are delighted to share your achievements and plans with all. Send your information to info@clonegalkildavin.ie.

Notes contact

Anyone, who wishes to have upcoming events, wedding occasions, birthday wishes or local news, to be issued on the local Clonegal/Kildavin Community Section of the Guardian can email clonegalkildavinnotes@gmail.com.

FERNS

Tombrack Big Clean Up 2023

The scheduled clean-up for the Tombrack Road is as follows: Tombrack to Craan – Saturday, April 1, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m. Tombrack to Strahart – Saturday, April 15, meet at Tombrack Hall at 11 a.m.

Bags, gloves and picking sticks will be available, For further information contact Nan Feeney 086 3645631 or Catherine O’Neill 053 9366248. Please wear a high viz jacket. Volunteers are very welcome.

Table quiz

Local Link bus service

Local Link Wexford run a bus service from Clologue via Ferns, Ballyduff & Camolin to Gorey every Tuesday & Friday morning, returning in early afternoon.There are scheduled stops but they can also pick passengers up from their homes, offering a door to door service along the route.

Booking is required by calling 053 901 1828. You can also register once and a seat can be reserved for you every week. Call 053 901 1828 or email: wexford@locallink.ie for further information on timetable & fares.Or check timetable on Local Link website: www.locallinkwexford.ie/timetables.Free travel pass accepted and children under 5 travel free.Please SHARE as it’s important that people are aware of this service, we may be in danger of loosing it if it’s not used.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Holy Week

The following are the Mass times for the parish for Holy Week. Holy Thursday Kiltealy 7 pm. Good Friday Caim 7 pm. Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Ballindaggin 7 pm. Easter Sunday–Kiltealy 9 am, Caim 10 am, Ballindaggin 11.30 am.

Duffry Rovers Monster Draw

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club monster draw, €12,000 in prizes. Tickets €10 per month for 12 months. Draw live on Facebook last Friday of every month, first draw March 31st at 8 PM. Prizes 1st €500, 2nd €200, 3rd, €100. 4th €100, 5th €100. For tickets contact Eugene O’Connor @ 087-2492771, Mikie Doyle 087-1322153 or Sean Roche 086-3894383.

Dancing

Social dancing in Kiltealy Community Hall Friday March 31st. Music by Michelle Murphy. Dancing 9.30 until midnight. Come along for an enjoyable night out. Refreshments served.

Walk for Motor Neurone

The recent walk for Motor Neurone Disease held in association with Kiltealy and Wexford Walking Trails raised €1,500 with more donations to come in. The organisers would like to say a big thank you to all the sponsors of the raffle prizes for their generous donations. It was much appreciated for this worthy cause.

Strictly Come Dancing

Anna’s Strictly Come Dancing in The Riverside Park Hotel Good Friday night April 7th at 7.30 pm in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (Cardiac Unit).

This is a very special cause to Anna Bowe, Kiltealy, Anna was very lucky to receive life saving heart surgeries in Crumlin, she spent the first three months of life in the hospital and a lot of time throughout her childhood. She got three open heart surgeries and many procedures which is the reason she’s so well today. Not only is the medical care in Crumlin second to none, but all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff create a caring, supportive and safe place for children and their families who are going through a very difficult time.

After first hand seeing and benefiting from the work they do and knowing how heavily they rely on fundraisers for vital medical equipment and research, Anna has decided to do this fundraiser and in some small way give back to them, and hopefully help the many other very sick children who are on a similar journey today.

Any support for this fundraiser will be greatly appreciated by Anna and by the Cardiac Unit in Crumlin Children’s Hospital. A great night’s entertainment guaranteed as our couples take to the stage, with a judging panel of local celebs. Tickets €15.

WWETB Farmers class

WWETB are running a small group class one evening per week in a relaxed and friendly learning space, beginning soon in Bunclody Further Education and Training Centre, suitable for beginners and improvers who need help using their smartphone and other devices for farming purposes like calf registration, online mart, purchase or sales and online banking. The course is free. If interested contact Anne @ 086-7815062.

Kiltealy NS Split the pot

The winner of split the pot last week was James McCormack who won €120. Many thanks to all who participate and raise vital funds for Kiltealy School.

Music Session

The nthly music session in Kiltealy Hall is on Saturday April 8th at 8pm. Great entertainment. All are welcome.